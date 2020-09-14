West Frankfort Farmers Market to offer Link Match Program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Food Works will roll out its Link Match Program Tuesday at the West Frankfort Farmers Market for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. behind West Frankfort Aquatic Center.

The Link Match Program allows customers to use their Link card to purchase food at the farmers market and provides matching coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables. For every dollar a customer spends with their Link card, they also receive a $1 Link match coupon that can be used at any Illinois farmers market that participates in the program.

For example, a customer who pays $10 with their Link card at the market will receive $20 in coupons to be used at the market. Customers can get up to $25 worth of free fruits and vegetables each week.

Each market has its own way of using LINK Up Illinois Link Match Coupons, so look for the information booth at the market to learn more. Some markets use tokens, while others use paper coupons. Markets limit the total amount of coupons you can receive in one day, and coupons are only available while funds and supplies last.