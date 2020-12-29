West Frankfort pays respects to Tim Murphy, teacher, coach and founder of Candy Cane Lane

WEST FRANKFORT — The lights of West Frankfort’s Candy Cane Lane are shining a bit dimmer after its founder and chief elf, Tim Murphy, died just before his favorite holiday last week.
For West Frankfort and much of Southern Illinois, Tim Murphy was the face of Christmas celebrations. Murphy’s yard was the epicenter of Candy Cane Lane, the spectacle of lights that illuminates the heart of West Frankfort each year. It started more than 30 years ago after Murphy and his neighbors hosted a party.
Over the last 36 years, residents of Southern Illinois and beyond have flocked to West Frankfort for the breathtaking display of holiday light…
“One summer it started from a Christmas in July party,” Marilyn Murphy, Tim’s sister, told The Southern in 2016. She added that the neighbors came together to talk about how to decorate collectively for the Christmas holiday. Ever since, she said it has become a stalwart part of Christmas festivities in West Frankfort, with last weekend’s opening bringing bumper-to-bumper traffic along the route.
Murphy said she and her brother lived far from family, so seeing the children’s faces light up each year at the light display made the holiday for them.
Traditionally, Tim Murphy would start work on his decorations just after Halloween in order to have it ready to open the first weekend in December. This year, health issues slowed him down, but didn’t stop his work. He was able to finish most of his installation of holiday lights and painted Disney characters cut out of wood.
But in early December, Murphy was hospitalized with COVID-19. He died of complications from the disease just two days before Christmas. He was 72 years old.
About 50 people stood on Murphy’s block Tuesday as his funeral procession made one last jog through West Frankfort’s most festive street.
“I think it was meant to be this way,” former student and longtime friend Frannie Morhet said Tuesday.
Morhet said she’d known Murphy for almost 40 years, and until recently helped him keep house. She recalled just how much of an impact he had on her and countless other students' lives. He coached her in volleyball, a program that he is credited with building at the junior high school. She said even her own kids have helped paint characters for Candy Cane Lane over the years.
“My memories are so tied up with him,” Sherri Murphy, who is not related to Tim, said to Morhet as they waited for the procession to start Tuesday. She recalled recently telling Tim Murphy just how much his life’s work had meant to her and to others. She said he accepted the compliment with minimal fanfare. Looking around her at the gathering of friends and family, all bundled in the cold, she said he would have enjoyed people honoring his display and his memory with one final drive through his Christmas creation. But that’s not what his biggest takeaway would be, Sherri Murphy speculated.
“He would be thrilled to get everyone together again,” she said.
Candy Cane Lane made its national TV debut last week. But, the holiday light display almost didn't happen this year.
Frankfort Community Unit School District Superintendent Matt Donkin said Tim Murphy’s legacy goes much further than spectacular light displays and Christmas spirit. He was a well-loved art teacher at the high school for decades and was also the go-to decorator for graduation stages, homecoming coronations and all kinds of other creative endeavors. Donkin and others recalled that he would even bring in current and former students to help set up and work Candy Cane Lane each year.
Donkin said it will take a long time for people to stop thinking “oh, let’s ask Murph” if he can help with projects.
In 2018, Murphy’s efforts were recognized when the national television program “The Great Christmas Light Fight” featured Candy Cane Lane. The episode aired in 2019 and several friends and family members commented that Murphy died at the same time the 2020 "Light Fight" series was airing. Though he did not win the $50,000 cash prize from “Light Fight,” Murphy had previously said it was an honor to participate in the event that saw around 1,000 people come for the filming — producers wanted no more than 300.
While 2020’s holiday season certainly ended on a sad note for many in West Frankfort, the city’s mayor, Tom Jordan, said the Christmas tradition that Tim Murphy started needs to keep going.
“I think the best thing we could do to honor him is to find some way as a community to keep Candy Cane Lane alive,” Jordan said. He made this statement after remembering how Candy Cane Lane factored into his own holiday memories with his children. A trip home from the grocery store in December was not complete without a drive through the lights, Jordan recalled.
