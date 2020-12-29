West Frankfort pays respects to Tim Murphy, teacher, coach and founder of Candy Cane Lane

But in early December, Murphy was hospitalized with COVID-19. He died of complications from the disease just two days before Christmas. He was 72 years old.

About 50 people stood on Murphy’s block Tuesday as his funeral procession made one last jog through West Frankfort’s most festive street.

“I think it was meant to be this way,” former student and longtime friend Frannie Morhet said Tuesday.

Morhet said she’d known Murphy for almost 40 years, and until recently helped him keep house. She recalled just how much of an impact he had on her and countless other students' lives. He coached her in volleyball, a program that he is credited with building at the junior high school. She said even her own kids have helped paint characters for Candy Cane Lane over the years.