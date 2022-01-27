West Frankfort's Charity Clark sets the stage for seller success

Charity Clark has an instantly-understandable description of what she does to homes before they go on the real estate market.

“HGTV-ing,” she says. And she’s right.

As a professional home stager and consultant, Clark makes homes across the region look their absolute best before owners put them up for sale. Just like they do on the popular television network.

“Home staging is when you go in and prepare a home for sale by putting in furniture and décor to make it feel like a home rather than an empty house,” Clark, owner of Southern Illinois Staging, explained. “If prospective buyers look at an empty home, it’s just not as warm as if you have furniture and décor and they can’t really picture themselves living there.”

Clark’s first experience in staging a home was at the request of her brother who had a home for sale. She tells of the experience on her website.

“I was a little bit nervous, but I realized I had a knack for staging and I loved it,” she wrote. “That house sold the first day it was shown, for full price, less than three weeks on the market.”

She said she soon staged another house for him and then some for his friends.

“I officially started my business in 2019, but I’ve been doing it off-and-on since 2017,” the former high school math teacher said. She said she usually stages homes within 40 miles of her home in West Frankfort.

Clark approaches home staging as a part-time business. A mother of four, she said she doesn’t want to take over her life – it’s already overwhelmed her basement, where she stores decorative items for use in staging. She rents large items such as sofas, tables and dining room sets as part of the staging process.

A complete staging runs $1,500 to $2000 and Clark recommends staging be done before photography for the home’s online listing is prepared and urges clients to leave the home staged until it sells, stressing that a property needs to look the same in person as it does on the internet.

“People sometimes are hesitant to stage a house, but in reality, a home is going to sell much more quickly if it is stage than if it is sitting empty,” she said.

In addition to filling empty homes, she also works with sellers who plan to live in their home until it sells. In these cases, she serves more as a consultant.

“I go in there and tell them what they can do to button up the home and get it more ready and pleasing for sale. I give advice on how they can make their house sell more quickly and for more just by doing some quick fixes to improve the look and feel of the home,” she said.

Clark said bringing in a “fresh set of eyes,” can help sellers gain a new perspective.

“When we live in a home, we get used to how it is, but when a prospective buyer comes in, it needs to be fresh without anything left undone,” she added. “It needs to look turn-key and ready to move into.”

She said things including touch-up painting, a floor-to-ceiling cleaning, hiding evidence of pets and freshening doors and light switches all pay dividends.

“A stain eraser really is your best friend,” she said, smiling.

Her goal is to help sellers get the most for their homes by making the house look its best, both in person and in photographs.

“Sellers simply get a higher price with houses I have staged. It is really phenomenal. They do not sit on the market for a long time; almost always less than a month,” she said. “I recommend staging a home no matter how the real estate market is performing because it makes your pictures look better and you will get more interest in it. It really sets your house out from the rest.”

