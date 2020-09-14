West Nile-infected mosquitoes reported in Jackson County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in Jackson County, according to a Monday news release from Jackson County Health Department.

The infected mosquitoes were discovered through routine testing, the release states. The mosquitoes were collected in and around Murphysboro on Sept. 10.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience illness, the release states. Symptoms include fever, nausea and body aches and show up three to 14 days after a bite. In rare cases, illness including encephalitis and meningitis - with lingering complications or death - are possible.

The health department urges residents to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile virus by avoiding being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn, eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed, wearing repellent while outdoors and reporting areas of stagnant water and sick cows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds.

Visit jchdonline.org for more information.

— The Southern

