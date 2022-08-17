West Nile virus found in Jackson County mosquito batch

MURPHYSBORO — Routine mosquito testing has identified the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County in 2022. The mosquitoes were collected on Aug. 16 near Murphysboro.

Brittany Wheeler of Jackson County Health Department said having a mosquito batch test positive is a common occurrence.

“We have at least one good (positive) batch each year,” Wheeler said.

Mosquitoes pick up West Nile virus by feeding on an infected bird. The mosquito then transmits the virus to people through its bite.

One out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience illness. Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and body aches within 3 to 14 days of the bite. In rare cases, illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications are possible, even death.

Wheeler said the best way to avoid West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases is by practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel and report.

Reduce exposure to mosquitoes. Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active. Wheeler said that is between dusk and dawn. Keep the doors and windows of your home closed.

Eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including wading pools, old tires, and other receptacles. Change bird bath water weekly.

Repel mosquitoes. When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent to skin that is not covered. Make sure the insect repellent contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 and use it according to label instructions.

Report issues. In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. Residents can also contact the health department.

Wheeler said if standing water cannot be eliminated, it can be treated to prevent mosquito larva from growing into adult mosquitoes.

A quick check of communities in the county found that some communities in the county no longer fog for mosquitoes, such as Elkville and Ava. Other communities have active fogging programs, such as Makanda, Dowell and De Soto.

“Fogging for adult mosquitoes is something every community should do during the summer,” Wheeler said.

Residents should call their county health department to report sick or deceased crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds, especially in Jackson County. Officials will determine if the bird should be submitted to a lab for West Nile virus testing.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the Jackson County Health Department’s web site at www.jchdonline.org, click on ‘West Nile virus’ on the ‘A-Z Topics’ tab, or call the Health Department at 618-684-3143, ext. 128 for more information.