What do Southern Illinoisans say about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion?

On Monday, May 2, a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion shows the court wants to overturn the right of abortion and send it back to the states to decide.

At the beginning of the opinion, Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. wrote: “Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.”

Later in the document, Alito said that Roe v. Wade (1973) was “egregiously wrong from the start” with exceptionally weak reasoning. He also said the decision had damaging consequences and did not bring about a settlement of the abortion issue.

He said Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey in 1992 have “flamed debate and deepened division.”

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

Is there a constitutional right to abortion?

Camille Davidson, dean of SIU Law School, said Roe v. Wade in 1973 used the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution to determine a right to abortion before viability of a fetus, which at the time was 24 weeks.

In 1992, Casey reaffirmed the privacy rights of women.

“Most people and lawmakers as discussed figured a gutting of Roe or Casey, but not an overturning of what the court said,” Davidson said.

She wonders if there is no right to privacy, what’s next? No right to contraceptives. The issue is larger than pregnancy. It’s about reproductive justice being a human right.

John Shaw of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU said it is very likely the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe and Casey.

“The only surprising thing is how quickly they raised the issue,” Shaw said.

Shaw also said the document leak has thrust abortion to the single-most important issue in the fall election. Roe v. Wade had settled abortion for nearly 50 years. Overturning that decision propels the issue to politics and the upcoming election.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded directly saying Illinois law is not going to change and abortion is protected in the state.

According to statistics kept by Illinois Department of Public Health, 46,243 abortions were performed in Illinois in 2020, the latest year statistics are available.

In Southern Illinois, the number of abortions were listed by county of residence as follows: Jackson County, 123; Jefferson County, 73; Williamson County, 61; and 50 or fewer in all other counties in our region.

Much of the debate on abortion has focused on limiting the procedure based on the gestational age of the fetus. Across the country, states have limited abortion from six to 15 weeks, which is stricter than current federal law.

In 2020, Illinois abortions, listed by gestational age, were: less than 8 weeks, 26,755; 8-11 weeks, 12,899; 12-15 weeks, 3,585; 16 or more weeks, 1,789; and unknown, 1,215.

For women, the issue is often very personal and leads to strong opinions — whether they are for or against abortion.

Dr. Sandy Pensoneau-Conway, interim chair of women and gender studies at SIU, supports abortion rights. She thinks the Supreme Court is going backwards in its leaked draft. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it makes access to safe abortion costly, timely and harder to find.

“My students are very concerned and rightly so,” Pensoneau-Conway said.

She added that there is a misconception that abortion is killing babies, and that is incredibly misguided.

One of her students said Roe v. Wade should be the baseline and we should have a better healthcare available nationwide.

“For me, it comes down to the choice of doing what we feel is best with our own bodies,” Pensoneau-Conway said.

Chastity Mays of Carbondale also supports abortion rights.

"I think that’s a woman’s choice – her body, her choice, and if she has a partner, it’s their choice together,” Mays said.

Mays is a mom. She had her daughters talk about personal issues and she gives advice.

“They can come to me about anything, but ultimately, the choice is theirs,” she said.

She also said we talk about abortion as a pregnant women not wanting to have a baby, but it is really not that simple. So many other things can come into play, such as rape or birth defects discovered during pregnancy.

“There may come a time during pregnancy when you have to determine who’s going to live,” she said. “So many situations we don’t consider when it comes to pregnancy, childbirth and having a baby.”

Mays thinks this would be a step backwards to restrict abortion access. She is worried that other changes in healthcare may follow.

Christine Mize, president of the non-active Jackson County Right to Life, has a different opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade.

“It would be a welcomed miracle we have been working and praying toward for 50 years,” Mize said.

She believes that a baby or fetus is a human being. Its life is not worth less because of its growth or location in a womb. She would also like to see the country return to morals on the matter.

“No one but pro-life people advocate for the baby who doesn’t have a voice,” she said.

When Mize was a college student, she was faced with an untimely pregnancy. She quickly turned to abortion as her option, and she has regretted it ever since. She wishes she had not had the abortion and would have put her baby up for adoption.

She said abortion has become a form of birth control with some women having multiple abortions.

Mize believes women have a right to contraceptives and most unwanted pregnancies can be prevented. She would like to see better health education on birth control and preventing pregnancies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.