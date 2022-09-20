What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting Southern Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever.

Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.

With the increase of bobcats in the Southern Illinois region, cases of bobcat fever are increasing in cats of all sizes, and the seasons of spread are occurring more often.

Williams spent her childhood on a farm in Murphysboro. She grew up with all kinds of animals; cats, dogs, roosters, goats, and more. She had never known about bobcat fever until this recent experience with her kitten, Louise.

“I’d never even heard of it. I have three cats and all of them are inside-outside cats,” she said. “I’d let them in and I went to work."

Friday, when Williams came home, Louise wasn’t eating, or drinking and was really lethargic. Williams took her kitten to the vet. The veterinarian thought at first the kitten was experiencing symptoms of anemia.

“Her whole inner ear was completely yellow. I was like, ‘Oh no, this is jaundice.’ The doctors agreed and said ‘I'm going to run some blood tests,’” Williams said.

The doctor told Williams she thought it was bobcat fever and that was the first time Williams had ever heard of it. At the time, she didn’t think it was a liver-failing disease.

When Williams found out, she began doing her own research. She looked on TikTok, a popular social media platform, and talked to people whose cats had survived the disease. She also joined Facebook groups full of people who were going through the same experience as her.

“I started looking up what bobcat fever was, I came across Oklahoma's University. They were telling me exactly what bobcat fever was,” she said. “Your cat can be infected with a protozoa in the bloodstream, which could make them highly anemic, have respiratory problems and cause liver failure, all of her organs could shut down in a matter of days.”

Some people on social media suggested she keep her kitten hydrated and force-feed her kitten with soft food, so Williams did that. They also suggested that Williams get Seresto flea collars because they are the most effective.

Williams unfortunately lost her cat two days after their visit to the vet. She encourages owners to pay attention to their cats and be knowledgeable about the disease because it is becoming more common in the region.

If cat owners catch the symptoms early enough, there is a treatment with a 60% success rate. Bobcat fever is treated with a combination of an antimalarial drug (atovaquone) and antimicrobial medication (azithromycin).

Hannah Marquiss, a nurse at the Spears Animal Hospital in Carbondale said she has known about the disease for six years, since the start of her career, and the treatment is rather pricey.

“It’s very fatal. We do a couple of treatments, one is very expensive, but necessary,” Marquiss said. “It’s a poor prognosis if you don’t catch it early enough.”

Marquiss said there are a lot of bobcats in the area. The hospital usually averages about three cases per year, and this year they’ve had about five to six cases.

“We have only had a 50/50 survival rate, even with the treatment,” she said. “The disease affects the liver so much.”

Elliot Zieman, an assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University, does research across the whole southern part of the United States.

He wrote his dissertation on bobcat fever for SIU at Lakeside Veterinary Clinic.

“I've just been interested in cat health. And I'd heard about it in the area, and knew it was not very well understood. I wanted to do some research on it and see if we could get a better understanding of it,” Zieman said.

Zieman said while doing his research, which included capturing bobcats in the area and releasing them, he had to test each one for the protozoa cells in the bloodstream that causes the bobcat fever in cats.

“It is pretty common, it is transmitted by ticks. The tick population in Southern Illinois is very high. There are also lots of bobcats, the wildlife reservoir host,” Zieman said. “If you have both of those in high numbers, then the disease can be prevalent. I did work on domestic cats and bobcats. In some years, every bobcat I sampled was infected.”

Zieman agreed that treatment is not really successful and about 60% of cats survive.

“[It’s] really dependent on the vet clinic to identify that [bobcat fever] is what's making them get sick, and to start treatment early. This disease, it's really rapid, it can kill a cat in a few days after it starts to get sick. Getting that treatment is important,” Zieman said.

Zieman says cat owners need to recognize the symptoms and get a confirmation of the diagnosis as early as possible.

While doing some of his research, Zieman spoke to veterinarian hospitals across the southern region, asking them about bobcat fever and informing them of what they lacked knowledge of.

“They knew about it, but they didn't know the treatment protocol. They didn't have great diagnostic abilities. Unfortunately, it's, there's not a simple test for it,” Zieman said. “You can't just do a blood test or do something quick. You can look at the blood smears, but they're very, very small. The parasite is about one micron across, which is very tiny and takes up about 1/10 of a blood cell.”

Zieman emphasizes that timing in the process is the most important. Recognizing and paying attention to your cat's health will help save them.