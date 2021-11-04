What is Carbondale’s role in preserving town square? Crime is down, but some critical of sound system

CARBONDALE — In August, the city installed a speaker system downtown that plays music at night in an attempt to deter crime.

Law enforcement point to a recent decline in 911 calls to the area as proof that the system is working, but some community members think the city went about the situation the wrong way.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said crime has gone down since the implementation of the speakers. He said the city stands by its decision, and that they have adjusted the hours of operation.

1,150 calls for service since January

Since January, there have been 1,150 calls for service to the area where the speakers are installed near town square, the city stated on its “Carbondale Fact Check” section of its website.

Officers have responded to the area for “shootings, fights, drunk and disorderly conduct, public urination, bathing in the fountain, defecating on public property, bullying, drug use, and drug sales,” according to the city’s website.

“Some of these calls are for bar checks or assisting a motorist, but a high percentage of callers are reporting crimes or asking for extra patrols because of the large disruptive crowd,” the city said on its website. “Our responding officers report the same group of individuals breaking laws and causing disruptions. This disorderly behavior is most common late at night and early mornings on the weekends.”

Reno said calls for service have gone down since the installation of the speakers — from 196 in August to 157 in September and to 138 in October.

Another perspective

Jennifer Fertaly, former executive director of the social services nonprofit Center for Empowerment and Justice and now a member of CEJ’s emergency board, said those who gather in the square are a family and a community.

While the square may be intimidating to people who aren’t familiar with it, she said being present in the community and getting to know the individuals is the answer — not moving people out of the area.

“I think the city is trying to maintain a safe and friendly public open space. But the folks that frequent there, that is their social circle, sometimes that same kind of community that other folks find in a church congregation or at a family dinner table, mind after each other, take care of each other, even if it you know, it’s loud words, sometimes, you know, like any other families there are arguments and disputes by both sides,” Fertaly said. “(People spend) time up there really to be together.”

As police chief, Reno sees things differently. He said the speakers were not put up to address homelessness but to address the high volume of 911 calls the department received regarding violent incidents and large crowds forming late at night.

“We had a number of violent related calls for service there to include shots fired, people who are getting shot, and other violence-related type of call responses. So that's one of the calming methods that we tried to put in place to prevent some of the violence that we were seeing there in the large groups of people that were acting disorderly,” Reno said.

Too loud at night?

Jaden Fitzpatrick, a SIU student who lives in Carbondale, said recently the music was so loud that it kept her awake at night. She said she works, goes to school and can’t fall asleep when she gets home at night because the sound is overpowering.

A city spokesperson said after Fitzpatrick posted to a social media page about the loudspeaker volume, the city reached out to her to apologize. They also turned down the volume.

Fitzpatrick said she is waiting to see if this helps.

“We never intended for the music to be heard in nearby neighborhoods. Since learning of her post, we made the decision to turn the music down during the week,” the city said in a statement to The Southern.

Reno said the music plays from 4:30 p.m. until approximately 4:00 a.m. the next day and said they will be playing festive music around the holidays.

HairBrains, which is located near the town square, said some customers enjoy the music.

The city on its website said that resolving this has been complicated because “yes, the town square is public property.”

“However, we are trying to create an atmosphere on the square that will be comfortable and safe for everyone – not just the disruptive individuals. The City is proud to provide public spaces like the town square and encourage people to use these spaces respectfully. The music is intended to create a calming atmosphere, and the lights are a reminder that there is a law enforcement presence to prevent criminal activity. We do not have the police resources to dedicate officers to the town square at all times,” the city said.

