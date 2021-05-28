What to know before you head to the great outdoors

The Memorial Day Weekend traditionally brings more people outdoors to experience Southern Illinois’ numerous natural areas.
Laura Lecher, recreational, engineering and lands staff officer at Shawnee National Forest, said the terrain of Shawnee National Forest includes breathtaking views of bluffs and waterfalls.
But sheer rock bluffs, like those found at Garden of the Gods, also provide opportunity for falls.
“Unfortunately, the Great Outdoors is dangerous,” Lecher said.
In any given year, several to half a dozen people suffer serious injuries from falls while visiting the Shawnee, according to Lecher. Injuries can even result in fatalities.
Fern Clyffe State Park, also known for its rock bluffs and waterfalls, has one or two serious falls with reported injuries each year, according to site superintendent Jay Massey.
Both have advice to consider before heading to your favorite natural spot.
“Number one, always make sure someone knows where you are going, what trails you will be on and when you will return,” Lecher said.
The most important thing to do according to Massey is to stay on designated, marked trails. He said people create their own trails when trying to get close to bluffs or waterfalls, but there is a reason marked trails don’t go close. That reason is to keep people safe.
“Waterfalls are particularly dangerous. Water plus rocks equals slippery,” Lecher said.
Lecher said people fall when trying to walk around the top or sides of a waterfall. They slip on the rocks and the water pushes them over the edge.
If it looks wet, Massey said it is probably slippery.
“The best place choose to view a waterfall is from the bottom,” he said.
Both say to the right footwear for hiking.
“Wear hiking boots or well-fitting tennis shoes,” Lecher said.
Massey said shoes should fit snugly, and he suggests choosing hiking boots with some ankle support.
He also wants visitors to be aware of the protected areas within Southern Illinois’ state and national lands, such as Round Bluff Nature Preserve at Fern Clyffe.
“The only place you can be is on the designated trail. You are not allowed on the top of the bluff,” he said. “It is illegal to be off trail in a nature preserve.”
Nature preserves protect sensitive plants or animals. The region is home to unique and protected flora and fauna. Visitors to those areas – and they exist on many of the region’s natural areas – should be extra careful not to disturb the plants and animals.
“Besides that, the rocks and bluff are just too dangerous,” Massey said.
“Know where you are going and what you might encounter,” Lecher said.
The forest is home to venomous snakes, as well as insects and poison ivy and other irritating plants. Some areas are prone to flooding if it rains. Know what to do in each case.
She also suggests using a true GPS system that does not rely on cell phone signals. In some areas, cell phone service is spotty. Lecher said going up a hill or to the top of a ridge may improve service. She urges people to use paper maps instead.
This weekend, some of the more popular natural areas, like Garden of the Gods, may be crowded. People should still take precautions due to COVID, like social distancing. Those who have not received a vaccine must wear a mask when hiking near others.
An alternative would be to visit less popular areas of the forest.
Start your trip outdoors by visiting the U.S. Forest Service website. Additionally, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website has information about state parks and outdoor recreation.
