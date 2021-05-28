What to know before you head to the great outdoors

The Memorial Day Weekend traditionally brings more people outdoors to experience Southern Illinois’ numerous natural areas.

Laura Lecher, recreational, engineering and lands staff officer at Shawnee National Forest, said the terrain of Shawnee National Forest includes breathtaking views of bluffs and waterfalls.

But sheer rock bluffs, like those found at Garden of the Gods, also provide opportunity for falls.

“Unfortunately, the Great Outdoors is dangerous,” Lecher said.

In any given year, several to half a dozen people suffer serious injuries from falls while visiting the Shawnee, according to Lecher. Injuries can even result in fatalities.

Fern Clyffe State Park, also known for its rock bluffs and waterfalls, has one or two serious falls with reported injuries each year, according to site superintendent Jay Massey.

Both have advice to consider before heading to your favorite natural spot.

“Number one, always make sure someone knows where you are going, what trails you will be on and when you will return,” Lecher said.