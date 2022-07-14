What's in a name? 55 years ago, Rend Lake College got its moniker

Imagine attending Blair Lakeside College, Renaissance College on the Lake, College of Little Egypt or even Pyramid College.

Sounds far-fetched doesn’t it?

Yet, all of those names were suggested for one of our region’s community colleges.

As plans were made for a new college to serve Franklin, Hamilton Jefferson, Perry, Wayne and White Counties and to grow out of Mount Vernon Community College, those names and all more were under consideration by the board of the newly-formed institution.

However, it was a geographic name that won out and 55 years ago this month, as the new college was officially designated Rend Lake College.

Studying a wide variety of suggestions from the public in what would become the college’s district, a subcommittee narrowed the field of potential names and ranked six suggestions in June of 1967 for presentation to the full board.

Of the names, Blair Lakeside College – in honor of Francis Blair, a former state superintendent of public instruction who began his career in a rural Jefferson County school house – was the subcommittee’s top recommendation according to a report in the June 21, 1967 edition of the Mount Vernon Register-News.

Other names recommended to the board were, in order of ranking, College of Little Egypt, Renaissance College on the Lake, King’s Point College, Rend Lake College and Pyramid College. Each of the names were sent with supporting materials to the board for consideration.

Among the board members who would choose the college’s name, there was a swell of support for Rend Lake College, especially since that had been the informal name given to the newly-formed six county district which would be served by the college.

There also was some resistance to at least one of the suggested names.

Pinckneyville optometrist Allen Baker was a member of the board and was outspoken in his disdain for names with an Egyptian reference because of his Jewish faith.

The Southern reported on July 20, 1967 that Baker got his wish two days prior as board members unanimously selected Rend Lake College as the name for the new institution.

“Regardless of what we name it, the important thing is going to be what the college does,” board member Carleton Apple of Enfield said as part of his motion to choose Rend Lake College as the new name for the institution, the Register-News reported.

Bob Kelley, who was a member of the first RLC graduating class and retired from the college in 2006 after 27 years as the working in public information and marketing for 27 years, said the name was a perfect fit.

“It had been referred to as Rend Lake College unofficially for some time and it was going to be built on what they called ‘the shores of Rend Lake.’ It seems to me like the name has served the institution well,” he said.