What's Killing Southern Illinoisans? A look at the top causes of death in Southern Illinois

Bottom line: Southern Illinois is sicker than the rest of the nation.

We have ourselves to blame. Experts say that our health and lifestyle decisions – rather, our poor health and lifestyle decisions – are among the reasons we are ill.

And those choices are killing us.

The Southern analyzed death rates data since 1999 for 18 Southern Illinois counties: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Washington, White and Williamson. Using a database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which lists causes of death and demographics taken from death certificates, reporters and editors looked at the leading causes of death for people in our region.

What we discovered was the things that kill Southern Illinoisans are, for the most part, the same as what causes most Americans to die – heart disease, cancers, respiratory diseases and strokes – factors found on both national and regional charts. The difference is that these causes of death are found in higher rates in Southern Illinois than across the country. (See the accompanying bar graph for our region’s leading causes of death.)

In fact, of the 15 most prevalent causes of death in the Southern Illinois counties listed, the death rate for all but one factor was higher – sometimes significantly – than the national rates. For example, during the 1999-2020 time span, 25,099 area residents died from heart diseases for a death rate of 293 per 100,000 people. The national rate was 211. Heart disease claims more lives than any other cause locally, statewide and nationally.

A more significant difference is the death rate for malignant neoplasms, more commonly known as cancers. The Southern Illinois death rate is 257 compared to a national number of 187. Likewise, deaths from kidney conditions in the region are more than twice the national rate.

The results should be no surprise. Southern Illinois counties regularly rank among the least healthy in the state. According to the 2022 Illinois State County Health Rankings and Roadmaps – part of a national analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, only three of our region’s counties – Hamilton, Washington and Williamson – score in the top one-half for health outcomes in the state. At the opposite end of the scale, seven area counties are in the bottom 15% of the rankings, with Pulaski and Alexander rated worst for health outcomes.

A matter of behaviors

“When you look at the list that includes heart disease, cancer, respiratory diseases, stroke and diabetes, we know that a lot of what we are seeing can be contributed to our own health behaviors that cause these chronic diseases,” Angie Hampton, CEO of Egyptian Health Department, explained.

Hampton pointed to smoking as a factor in many of the leading causes of death.

“Tobacco use can be attributed for about one in five deaths in Illinois. When I look at the list and I see cancer, heart disease and more, all of those can be exacerbated by smoking. It remains one of the single most important preventable causes of death,” Hampton said.

She said Southern Illinois had an average rate of smoking of about 24% of adults, compared to the rest of the state at 16%, and said smoking cessation programs are a focus of many health care professionals in the area.

“Smoking is just one of the family norms,” explains Angie Bailey, system director of community benefits for SIH, the region’s largest health care provider. “It’s such a hard thing to quit smoking and if everyone else in your family smokes, you may, too.”

Other behaviors also play a factor.

“Obesity causes diabetes,” Hampton outlined. “And diabetes can cause some of the other chronic health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and more.”

Mental health and substance abuse also is of concern in the region.

“You don’t see this on the leading causes of death, but something we know has an impact are the behavioral health and mental health issues,” Bailey explained. “The misuse of substances also can play a role in everything, too.”

Simply put, Southern Illinoisans eat and smoke too much and too often turn to substances such as alcohol and drugs.

Geographic problems

Behaviors are not solely to blame, however. The rural nature of Southern Illinois – and the significant poverty that comes with it – also are factors. Many of these are addressed in SIH’s Community Health Needs Assessment, an extensive study done every three years that looks at the region’s health care challenges. In the 2021 report, the first challenge identified was “Social Determinants of Health,” specifically, hunger, access to food, housing and poverty.

“There are some commonalities around poverty but there are also issues to access in many small and rural communities,” Hampton explained. “In some, there is limited walkability, in many places, there’s an access to grocery stores. I think we are making strides in some of that, but many in our area tend to rely more on convenience food and they can’t afford healthier items.”

Bailey noted that Southern Illinois population is grayer – our region tends to have an older population and the median family income is lower. Both can lead to reduced access to health care.

“Transportation also can be a concern,” Bailey said. “So, we are trying to find ways of how do we get individuals connected to community resources and how else can we reach out to them. We are trying to get out into the community.”

Hampton said health care and other advocacy groups in the region are cooperating to promote healthier lifestyles and to educate residents.

“There’s work to be done,” she said.

Bailey agreed.

“It’s an uphill battle in some areas,” she said. “Societal things like someone’s nutrition, their physical activity, their tobacco use are all factors. Unfortunately, you don’t change those really quickly.

Next week: We look at some of the leading causes of death in the region and what is being done about them.