What's Killing Southern Illinoisans? Cancer - the second leading cause of death

The death rate for malignant neoplasms – commonly known as cancers – is 37% higher in Southern Illinois than in the rest of the nation.

That’s according to death rate data from 1999-2020 maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and analyzed by The Southern Illinoisan. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death both nationally and locally, ranking behind only heart and coronary diseases.

Nationally, the 20-year death rate for cancer – calculated as deaths per 100,000 residents – is 187.4. In Southern Illinois, it is 256.7, and it has been consistently at that level year-by-year since 1999, but Jennifer Badiu, SIH system director of cancer services, said she expects the local number to begin to decline in the coming years.

Her reasoning is simple: prior to 2015, Southern Illinois did not have a large-scale, local medical facility specifically focused on the treatment and prevention of cancers as well as all-important screenings. Since the opening of the SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville, she said physicians and providers are finding instances of cancer earlier and providing local care for many forms of cancer. On average, providers at the institute see more than 300 patients each day.

The statistics show cancer has a significant impact on the region. Among Southern Illinoisans, breast cancer and colorectal cancer are very prevalent as is lung cancer, a condition which can be traced, in part, to the region’s significant rate of smoking.

Like many other maladies on the chart of the region’s biggest killers, environmental factors – lifestyle choices – play a key role.

“When it comes to cancer incidents, it comes down to two factors,” explained Dr. Muhammad Popalzai, a hematologist-oncologist and medical director of the SIH Cancer Institute. “One is genetic factors and the other is environmental factors. If you want to do something about cancer, you can change the environmental factors and the single most common environmental factor in our region is smoking.”

Popalzai added that other factors such as obesity, eating processed foods and poor life choices also play a role in cancer.

“Really, it’s behavioral risk factors; it is lack of exercise or habits like smoking or eating a lot of fast food,” he said.

Much like with diseases of the heart, medical advancements in recent years have impacted both survivability of cancer and improved quality of life for patients.

“Everybody talks about the increased survival with cancers nowadays. Of course, the treatment has come a long way for many of them, seeing even stage 4 lung cancer patients surviving for five years or more, which is remarkable,” Popalzai added.

Badiu said a focus on cancer in the region is leading to more awareness and education.

“For example, we have been able to engage primary care providers to increase lung cancer screening awareness to make it easier for them by establishing some best practice advisories so they could order the screenings,” she explained.

Badiu said an increase in screenings, in turn, means more cancers are being detected earlier.

“An increase in awareness and early screening has a big impact on survival rates and benefits,” she said.

Popalzai agreed.

“The most effective way to reduce mortality from cancer is to never let it happen in the first place or if it happens, catch it early on in the course of the disease,” he said. “The effort should be to diagnose the cancer at stage 1 or stage 2 because the earlier it is found, the easier it is to treat.”

He also stressed the importance of routine exams and checks and said patients must take a role in cancer prevention. He urged regular lung screenings, mammograms and colonoscopies.

“The major impact will come from screening efforts,” he said. “Patients should prioritize getting the recommended screenings when they need to. They must know and advocate for themselves that way.”