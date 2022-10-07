What's Killing Southern Illinoisans? Groups cooperate to make our region healthier

Editor’s Note: This is the final installment of a series investigating the leading causes of death in Southern Illinois over the last 20 years.

Heart disease. Cancer. Respiratory disease. Diabetes. All among the leading causes of death in Southern Illinois. And, over the last two decades, these maladies have consistently been what has killed people in our region.

That’s according to death rates data since 1999 for 18 Southern Illinois counties in a database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts in our region – those The Southern has talked to throughout this “What’s Killing Southern Illinoisans” series – have, almost without fail, pointed to several factors for the higher-than-national rates for cancers, heart disease and practically all of the top 15 causes of death. Our area’s poverty, lack of access to fresh foods and medical facilities in some areas and mostly our poor lifestyle choices are all to blame. Simply put, residents of the region eat too much, eat the wrong foods, exercise too little, fail to get regular medical check-ups and screenings and smoke way too much.

In some cases those with chronic diseases still are dying from those diseases, but advances in medical technology, procedures and facilities have improved, giving patients better quality of life and additional years before succumbing to the disease.

Still, local health care professionals are taking a multi-faceted cooperative approach to improve health outcomes, decrease mortality rates and help Southern Illinoisans make better health choices.

“I’m personally very proud of the work that is being done, but that work takes time,” explained Angie Hampton, CEO of Egyptian Health Department. “While there are some genetic factors to some of these chronic disease, primarily it is our health behaviors that are attributing to these diseases.”

Hampton and other health care leaders from across the region are finding ways to work together to cure some of what ails Southern Illinois through efforts of the Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network, a group led by a wide-ranging steering committee comprised of leaders from local health departments, health care entities, the SIU School of Medicine and the University of Illinois Extension Service.

According to the group’s website, it works to create influence policy, systems and environmental changes to improve the health of the region, both physically and mentally. The group also promotes mental health services, screenings and works to reduce chronic health conditions.

She said the approach leads to a variety or initiatives and programs developed individually and collaborate to make a difference. Efforts stem from community health assessment programs completed every few years.

“We look at our top health priorities and then we form action teams to work on specific things through grants and a lot of community activities to go out into the communities and address these needs,” Hampton explained.

Hampton said by working together, objectives are easier to meet.

“We used to work together because we had to – the only resource we had was each other, but now our partnerships have grown even stronger,” she said. “I think having this regional approach working. It’s going to take all of us together, out in the field, booths on the ground because ultimately, we want to give our community members the resources they need.”

Angie Bailey, system director of community benefits for SIH, said many of the needs identified by local studies as well as her organizations regular community needs assessment, lead to new programs, especially in rural parts of the region.

“All of these coalitions are working together to address these health issues. We have a kind of a regional action plan,” she said.

Those plans include awareness campaigns and efforts to promote healthy lifestyle choices. She admits, it all can be challenging, as evidenced by the health data.

“It’s an uphill battle in some areas,” she said. “Societal things like someone’s nutrition, their physical activity, their tobacco use are all factors.

Hampton added, “It is a multi-faceted approach. That’s what it’s going to take.”