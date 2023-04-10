The City of Carbondale still hopes to sell the former Walnut Street Baptist Church building even after the structure’s education wing was destroyed by a fire on Feb. 6.

City Manager Gary Williams said the building, located at the corner of South University Avenue and West Walnut Street is still on the market.

“Really it’s the same plan that we’ve always had,” he said. “That building is in pretty decent shape and we’re still accepting offers. The goal has always been for someone to put it to some productive reuse.”

Williams said despite the fire which was battled by a number of area fire departments, the building remains structurally sound.

“There really was no smoke damage to speak of and we had a little bit of water in the basement, but got most of it pumped out that day,” he said.

He added that masons have sealed broken windows with brickwork and all other openings to the building have been sealed. He said the city is open to practically any proposed use for the building.

“It’s a big open space and has some pretty unique architectural features on the interior,” he explained. “I think somebody with some creativity and some vision could make it into a really, really unique space.”

The structure includes a large basement with space for a kitchen, a former sanctuary/auditorium with balcony and office areas.

“The biggest challenge for the space is – like any building that age – is that there are going to be some accessibility issues, but nothing that cannot be overcome,” Williams added.

The property adjoins the Carbondale City Hall and Civic Center property and parking lot, but no existing parking goes with the former Walnut Street Baptist property. Williams suggested the remaining parcel where the education wing was could be used for parking.

The city manager said the city has set no asking price for the building and property and it is not currently listed with any real estate agent. He said interested buyers should contact his office with their “best offer” for the property.

