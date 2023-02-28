CARBONDALE — After adult-use cannabis was legalized in Illinois in January 2020, the Carbondale City Council proactively approved cannabis consumption lounges for residents to have a place to consume cannabis, but for city residents today, a local legal lounge may turn out to be just a pipe dream.
Michigan Cannabis Trail, a company which promotes cannabis business in the Great Lake State, reporting on Carbondale's growing interest in the cannabis industry back in 2021, quoted the city's Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell as saying, “Cannabis has been here since cannabis has been around. Southern Illinois University got a reputation in the 1960s and ‘70s as sort of a hippie town. Lots of folks came from the Chicago area and introduced a new culture to the region, and it has remained.”
Today, those who choose to consume cannabis have very few places to go to do so. You cannot consume cannabis in your car. You cannot consume cannabis in any public space. You cannot consume cannabis in your apartment if your landlord is against it. You cannot smoke in your dorm room, either.
People are also reading…
The only place you can legally consume cannabis in Carbondale is in your own home. But, given that home owners only make up one quarter of the population of Carbondale, the likelihood that cannabis is being consumed within the city illegally seems apparent. As consumption goes up, the need for Carbondale cannabis consumption lounges should go up, too. Yet to-date, no business has stepped forward in the city to offer a safe and legal space for cannabis users.
WM Policy, a government relations, research, education, and public engagement arm of Weedmaps, stated in a cannabis lounge study that: "Consumption lounges are especially important for those unable to legally consume cannabis in their residence, such as those living in federally-subsidized housing or in rental units that prohibit cannabis consumption. Along with economic benefits, lounges also serve as a means of destigmatizing cannabis use, minimizing illegal public consumption, and reducing public consumption-related arrests."
Jeff Doherty, Carbondale Councilman, considers cannabis consumption lounges a social benefit for the city.
"Cannabis consumption is legal in Illinois and Carbondale but with restrictions on where it can be consumed. Many people who do not control property that allows its consumption, who prefer a designated facility, or who may be visiting the community benefit from the presence of the lounge. Further, they may prefer to socialize in a cannabis smoking lounge just like going to a bar or a coffeehouse," Doherty said.
Despite the fact that there are so few places to consume cannabis, the sale of the legal drug in Carbondale has returned $44,575 in Cannabis Excise Tax last year.
"In addition, the city receives the revenue from the regular 1% sales tax and the 2.5% home rule sales tax from the sale of those products. The sales tax revenues are not listed for specific businesses but you can get an idea from what 3% produces to what 3.5% would provide," Doherty said.
Though, as Doherty notes, consumption lounges would not provide significant revenues directly, tax revenue generated by the dispensaries would presumably go up if Carbondale residents had more options to legally consume cannabis which lounges would provide.
Though Sesser does have a cannabis consumption lounge, the Luna Lounge, would Carbondale residents drive those 35 miles to consume their cannabis? Additionally, there is a lounge in Harrisburg called Three Mile Hideaway, but that's a 40 mile drive from Carbondale.
There was talk over the past few years that the Consume Cannabis Dispensary would also be offering a lounge space, but when, or if that will happen is anyone's guess.