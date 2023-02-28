WM Policy, a government relations, research, education, and public engagement arm of Weedmaps, stated in a cannabis lounge study that: "Consumption lounges are especially important for those unable to legally consume cannabis in their residence, such as those living in federally-subsidized housing or in rental units that prohibit cannabis consumption. Along with economic benefits, lounges also serve as a means of destigmatizing cannabis use, minimizing illegal public consumption, and reducing public consumption-related arrests."

Jeff Doherty, Carbondale Councilman, considers cannabis consumption lounges a social benefit for the city.

"Cannabis consumption is legal in Illinois and Carbondale but with restrictions on where it can be consumed. Many people who do not control property that allows its consumption, who prefer a designated facility, or who may be visiting the community benefit from the presence of the lounge. Further, they may prefer to socialize in a cannabis smoking lounge just like going to a bar or a coffeehouse," Doherty said.

Despite the fact that there are so few places to consume cannabis, the sale of the legal drug in Carbondale has returned $44,575 in Cannabis Excise Tax last year.

"In addition, the city receives the revenue from the regular 1% sales tax and the 2.5% home rule sales tax from the sale of those products. The sales tax revenues are not listed for specific businesses but you can get an idea from what 3% produces to what 3.5% would provide," Doherty said.

Though, as Doherty notes, consumption lounges would not provide significant revenues directly, tax revenue generated by the dispensaries would presumably go up if Carbondale residents had more options to legally consume cannabis which lounges would provide.

Though Sesser does have a cannabis consumption lounge, the Luna Lounge, would Carbondale residents drive those 35 miles to consume their cannabis? Additionally, there is a lounge in Harrisburg called Three Mile Hideaway, but that's a 40 mile drive from Carbondale.

There was talk over the past few years that the Consume Cannabis Dispensary would also be offering a lounge space, but when, or if that will happen is anyone's guess.