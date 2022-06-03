Whittington's Corner Dance Hall lets country fans kick up their heels

“We’ve just gotta dance," Dan Huebel says to his wife Neth every Friday night at the beginning of at least one song.

As he says it, he pulls her away from the concession stand and onto the floor at the Corner Dance Hall in Whittington.

It’s a temporary interruption from his work welcoming people and her efforts providing snacks and drinks at the dance venue the pair has owned for 15 years.

“There are songs we just have to dance to,” he explained. “Dancing is important to us.”

So important that the Mount Vernon pair purchased the Petticoat Corner from the retiring Gail Cockrum in 2007 and renamed the facility Corner Dance Hall. At the time, their goal was to grow the appeal of ballroom dancing in the region. Even though they offered ballroom lessons and dances for many years, they soon found their stride with country dancing.

Every Friday night a variety of automobiles ranging from pickup trucks to luxury Lexuses sit in the parking lot while their owners – an equally diverse group – kick up their heels inside. For just $6 each, fans of live country music can listen to and move with the music at one of the few dance halls in the region.

“We’re very unique and unlike other places. Our people are serious about their dance and it puts the pressure on us to provide very good entertainment for them,” Huebel said.

To that end, Corner Dance Hall books a variety of bands from across the region. Some of the musicians even travel several hours to perform. Huebel said it is because band members appreciate an audience that appreciates them and they get that in Whittington. He said the atmosphere provided by Corner Dance Hall is unique, too.

“This place was built to be a dance hall. There’s nothing like it and our dance floor is an original, wood floor. It has a bounce to it so it is a very friendly floor on which to dance,” he explained. “And our dance area is huge; its 80 feet by 50 feet, so there is plenty of room.”

He said dancers bring a variety of skill levels to the floor.

“We get people who bring their own style of dance and they don’t necessarily come to line dance. Sometimes line dancers will get one end of the floor and couples will rotate the floor and then there might be more line dancers at the other end of the floor. There could be two or three different styles of dance going on at one time. It’s really amazing to watch,” he said.

Those wanting to learn more are invited to country line dancing lessons offered for $5 on Tuesday nights. The lessons are taught by Tony Donley of Mount Vernon.

“He’s been teaching it for 20-plus years and he’s really good,” Huebel said. “He’s a very good instructor.”

Many of the Corner Dance Hall’s regulars have learned from Donley, but some learn from other dancers on Friday nights. People come from as far away as Belleville and Evansville, Indiana to take a spin on the dance floor.

“We have a very loyal crowd, but we get new people all of the time. Lately, we’ve been getting lots of younger people who are becoming interested in line dancing,” he said. “It’s funny. I’ve heard some of our regulars tell us they will have people who say, ‘Let’s get together Friday night,’ and they’ll say, ‘Oh no, not Friday night. That’s our dance night.’ Nothing gets in their way of their dancing.”

Huebel said Friday nights are about more than just dancing.

“There’s a bit of excitement out there. It’s people who want good entertainment and enjoy the social aspects of getting together. It’s all about the fun,” he added.

