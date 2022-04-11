Why did the Carbondale Park District reject the city's proposal to merge?

CARBONDALE – Park District leaders hope money saved in no longer caring for city land will help address deferred maintenance, but city leaders are still doubtful the district can thrive absent a city merger.

Following the district’s growth and expansion over the past few years, the ending of leases with the city after a rejected merger proposal will hopefully bring funds to help brighten up the Carbondale Park District, according to Trey Anderson, the district's new permanent executive director.

“I think what's happened over the last two or three decades is the Park District has grown and expanded,” Anderson said. “We've just gotten to the point where it's been hard to take care of their properties for nothing. You can also debate about the things that we've done, were they best decisions in the world? Are they good or bad? What I'm here for is to try to make it work.”

Despite several years of hardship and debate, the district hopes to avoid merging with the city. Anderson hopes that under new leadership and with the freeing up of money, potential smaller collaborations between the city and the district can give park users what they deserve.

The city and Park District have had sporadic discussions since the 1980s about whether a merger between the two would work.

The issue came to a head in 2017 when conversations began between the two about renewing the leases of Turley Park, Tatum Heights Park and Pyles Fork Creek Greenway, according to the city’s recent proposal to the park’s board.

Conversations and meetings about the leases continued throughout 2018, and due to a lack of resolutions, the City Council placed an advisory referendum on the April 2019 municipal election ballot.

It asked Carbondale voters: "Should the City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District consider merging operations?"

The result of the referendum was that 71% of voters said "yes"; 29% said "no."

Following the election, numerous meetings were held but no resolution was reached.

The City Council then directed staff to prepare a proposal to be presented to the Park District to explore and analyze potential risks and benefits of merging, according to council documents.

The proposal was completed, reviewed and approved at the March 9, 2021 council meeting.

The proposal was then shared with each Park District Commissioner that same month, according to City Councilmember Jeff Doherty.

“The City Council's proposal to consider merging operations with the Park District is based on our belief that parks and recreation programs are an integral part of the community and that the facilities should be maintained in an attractive and functional manner,” Doherty said. “There should not be any doubt as to the City's financial commitment for parks and recreation from the past, in the present or in the future.”

City Manager Gary Williams received a response from the Park District on Jan. 19. The letter rejected the proposal and was discussed at the Feb. 8 meeting.

“We do not believe the merger of these two government bodies will provide the residents of Carbondale with the best possible services,” the Park District wrote. “The Carbondale Park District will seek to continue to facilitate future cooperation with the city of Carbondale on projects which benefit the Carbondale community, such as the Carbondale Splash Park and more recently the improvements to Evergreen Park.”

Following the rejection letter, the Council discussed no longer “enabling” the Park District and terminating the remaining leases the two have, according statements made at a previous council meeting and public city documents.

Councilperson Adam Loos said during the meeting that when 71% of the public voted for exploration, there is a duty to the public to explore a merger.

“You owe a duty to the public to conduct a fair and reasonable exploration,” Loos said. “And if the result of that exploration is, no this isn’t a good idea, that’s within the prerogative of any member of the City Council or the Park District Board that’s fair enough. But I think you also owe the public an explanation as to why.”

When asked about the letter by The Southern, Anderson explained it that the Park District Board didn’t want to get to heavily involved in discussions until they had a permanent director in place.

They also wanted to try smaller intergovernmental agreements.

'Budgets get tight'

At the meeting, Councilperson Carolin Harvey asked what the Park District's hesitation was with the proposal.

Their hesitation, according to Anderson in an interview, is that when money gets tight in cities, parks and recreation typically are the first to suffer.

“The reason a lot of communities have park districts and ... city operations that are separate is because they do really important stuff,” Anderson said. “They have fire and police and refuse and wastewater. There's a lot of really serious stuff they do. What usually happens when budgets get tight or things get shifted around, parks and rec kind of go to the bottom.”

When asked about his thoughts on the Park District’s reasoning, Doherty said he felt it was merely a "scare tactic."

“I find that argument is not based on anything other than using it as a scare tactic,” Doherty said. “The argument is commonly used by park districts in Illinois that are threatened to be merged into city governments. Actually, parks and recreation would fare better under the city government during tight budget times as the city has multiple revenue sources versus the single revenue source (property taxes) for the Park District.”

Doherty believes the Park District’s claim has no legs as the city has shown its continued support of parks and recreations dating back 20 years.

“It (the city) invested over $1.8 million and developed the Superblock,” Doherty said. “More recently, when the Park District notified the city that it would no longer maintain Turley Park and Tatum Heights Park, the city invested over $100,000 to address deferred maintenance of those parks. Finally, with Evergreen Park's condition suffering from lack of maintenance, the city secured a $1.2 million grant to replace the restrooms and repave the streets as well as paying the local match portion and $150,000 in unexpected additional costs. The recent projects were done during the pandemic with tight budgets and cost reductions measures being implemented throughout city departments.”

Some council members, including Loos, said they believed some money had been squandered by the Park District in past years.

At the council meeting, Loos said the city should not “enable” the Park District anymore by pursuing such deals.

Anderson agreed the Park District has faced challenges over the years, including a change in local climate since the golf course was built, a loss in Carbondale population and the property tax extension law limit.

The Park District’s two sources of revenue are user fees and the property tax levy for households within the district.

Their levy is already at the max and, with the declining population, that can further decrease the revenue.

“We've gone through some challenging times over the last decade or so with PTELL tax,” Anderson said. “We’ve taken on a lot of projects. They built the golf course and the build (the) splash park. I think our biggest issue is deferred maintenance whether it's in the parks or the Life Center itself. So, we've, got to find ways to try to maintain what we have and get back to ... higher standards.”

The Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, PTELL tax, limits the number of tax extensions for non-home rule taxing districts, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue website.

The Park District has been working on reducing operations since the district declined to renew the leases at Turley Park and Tatum Heights Park in August 2020 and Pyles Fork Creek Greenway in 2017, according to city documents.

Doherty said to The Southern that the Park District has tried to reduce facilities, but he still believes they are not financially stable.

“The Park District cannot continue to operate with deficit spending, Doherty said. “The revenues of the Park District are not adequate to maintain its operations adequately. The Park District did attempt to address this by reducing its facilities when it turned the maintenance of Turley Park and Tatum Heights Park over to the city last year. The status quo for operations of the Park District will see a continuing reduction in services because of its financial situation."

Loos suggested at a previous council meeting that they should propose a final joint meeting with the Park District about the topic.

Harvey also suggested another meeting once a permanent director had been established.

Mayor Mike Henry said he isn’t interested in sitting down with the Park District again, however.

“I think they are happy to have us take over their costs because they are going to fail miserably if they keep going the way they are,” Henry said. “But I agree that we need to cancel all the leases that we can and take care of the park.”

Anderson hopes to have another meeting at some point, as he thinks the two could find a way to work together that would benefit the people, he told The Southern.

Doherty said he is open to the idea of having a meeting with the Park District but not about providing no-cost services to them.

“I am open to hearing proposals from the Park District, but I am reluctant to provide services to the Park District at no cost as it would basically be the city subsidizing Park District operations,” Doherty said.

At the March 8 meeting, the Council voted to not renew the lease agreement between the two agencies for Evergreen Park and the Superblock.

The Superblock lease will not be renewed. The Evergreen Park lease will be terminated on April 20, 2023.

All council members voted yes on the decision, aside from Ginger Rye Sanders.

Sanders had brought up earlier in the meeting the city is understaffed and how this decision could require them to hire more for events or league organizing.

While Anderson had hoped to work out an agreement where the Park District continued to take care of the parks with some mutual benefit, he understands and applauds the city's decision to take care of it themselves.

He said there is still hope for smaller agreements in the future — like lending a hand with league organizing, he told The Southern.

The money that the Park District is saving from no longer caring for city land will be used to hire new staff, deal with maintenance and continue things like removing the invasive species from the arboretum, Anderson said.

Anderson is hopeful that after having one of its better financial years that the Park District can begin to work on itself again to give the community what it needs. Especially in a post-COVID world, people appreciate the outdoors more than ever before, he said.

“I want to put a little shine back on it. I feel like whether its revenue or whether it's the properties we've been taking care of, there's a level of deferred maintenance that we need to pay attention to,” Anderson said. “I think the citizens deserve better. People that have had COVID have shown us a need."

