WIBH in Anna helps raise money to provide children with shoes

More than a decade ago, Dr. Kathy Swafford, a pediatrician in Anna and a local child abuse prevention advocate, had the idea to form a shoe campaign and contacted Moury Bass at WIBH radio.

As a pediatrician, Swafford sees first-hand the needs of her patients, which often are reflected in the community as a whole. One of those needs was shoes for children.

Following the first campaign at WIBH to provide coats, Swafford shared her desire to hold a fundraiser to buy new shoes for children in Southern Illinois.

“Several years ago, I learned of a program providing shoes and socks to needy children in another area of Illinois. I recognized this was a program that we needed locally,” Dr. Swafford said. “WIBH has successfully pursued the idea and is partnering with Warm Coats, as well as other businesses and agencies, and has brought this to our area.”

The radio station raises money each year to provide warm coats for children in need with its WIBH Warm Coats, New Hope Campaign through Operation Warm. After years of searching for the right partner to bring Dr. Swafford’s idea to life, Moury and Nancy Bass of WIBH learned that Operation Warm was now offering shoes.

Through Warm Soles, Operation Warm expanded its mission to include shoes that inspire confidence and encourage outdoor play. They now have the opportunity to help children in need all year round.

Moury Bass said they added the shoe program in 2020. They did planning during the pandemic and were ready to go this year. WIBH Radio raised funds throughout the month of April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, for its Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign.

WIBH raised over $7,200 between April and May for their first shoe campaign. Their goal was $3,000. The station received donations of more than $6,700 from individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. Postal Pal in Anna donated another $450 to cover shipping costs, allowing 100% of the donations to be used for shoes.

A total of 480 pairs of shoes were purchased. Sponsorship of a pair of shoes was just $1.

”These are all new shoes,” Nancy Bass said.

The shoes, sizes 6 toddler to 4 kids have arrived and are being prepared for distribution.

Other area businesses also partnered with WIBH, including: Duck Works Lawn Care in Cobden and Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna helped to coordinate distribution to the sites. T&I Office Equipment in Anna donated the printing of flyers used in outreach.

“We were very pleased,” Moury Bass said.

As they do with coats, WIBH partnered with the same local agencies for the shoe campaign. Shoes will be distributed through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna, and all Southern 7 Head Start locations. They will go to kids affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need before the beginning of the school year. No paperwork or proof of income is required.

"Once again, our listeners have shown their generosity to their community. We are grateful for the overwhelming support they've provided for the Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign,” Moury Bass said.

For more information, or to request a pair of shoes for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-833-9424, Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start at 618-634-2297, ex 9161, or visit the WIBH Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.

To learn more about Operation warm, visit operationwarm.org.