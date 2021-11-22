Wildlife becoming more common in Illinois towns as they seek shelter, food

Wildlife isn’t exactly an uncommon site in late nights around Streator and Ottawa but deer and coyote sightings are showing up more in town than usual.

As it turns out, it’s not just a feeling.

Stan McTaggart, a Wildlife Diversity Program manager with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said this phenomenon has been evolving over the years as humans expand into what was once habitat lands.

“We’ve always had squirrels and rabbits in yards and those kinds of things but if you look back 30 years, Canada geese weren’t very common,” McTaggart said. “Now look at Canada geese. They’re everywhere there’s a water fountain or a pond or a retention ditch.”

Canada geese are just one animal that’s adapted to changing surroundings.

“Wildlife are just amazingly adaptable,” McTaggart said. “They all need three things, right? Food, water and shelter. Animals are starting to figure out that the areas where the people live have these resources.”

This is a process that’s taken place over many years. Generations ago, McTaggart said, animals were more wary of humans but as time moves forward and people continue to feed animals, that fear disappears.

McTaggart said people raised on the edges of towns in newer subdivisions should be used to seeing deer on their property, but now the new generation are more tolerant to disturbances that previous generations wouldn’t be because they’re able to find food whether they’re being fed on purpose or not.

“We really discourage people from feeding wildlife because you’re taking that wildness away from them, essentially,” McTaggart said. “They’re not pests and a lot of people love to go to remote places to see wildlife. People will put out bird feeders and not realize it feeds the squirrels, mice and chipmunks, and then that attracts foxes and hawks and coyotes.”

That attracts predators and can cause unintended consequences, especially for people that feed their horses or dogs outside by putting food on the ground.

McTaggart said there’s always going to be some risk in cities of pets having negative encounters with wildlife and that’s part of why leash laws or fence laws are so important. The fence isn’t just for the protection of the yard, but for the protection of both the wildlife and the pets.

“If you’re walking your dog in a park or around town, just be on your guard and if you do encounter wildlife, watch the animal’s behavior,” McTaggart said. “Most of the time you’re not going to have any issues. You’ll occasionally see issues with coyotes, especially when they have puppies because they’re extremely protective, but you can avoid it if you’re aware of your surroundings.”

McTaggart said these animals will be here to stay for the most part but the best way to keep them away from yards is cleaning up all food and realize there are prohibitions on feeding wildlife to avoid animals becoming dependent.

“Wildlife are not pets and we shouldn’t treat them like that,” McTaggart said. “Please do not feed the wildlife. That’s the main message we always need to get out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0