Will classical music deter loitering, crime in Carbondale's Town Square?

The city of Carbondale is turning to tunes to deter loitering and potentially reduce crime in the Town Square area bordered by Main, Jackson and Washington Streets as well as Illinois Avenue.

City leaders said the installation of speakers playing classical music every night is an effort to stop “ad hoc” gatherings, public consumption of alcohol, criminal activity and to make the area more welcoming to visitors and restaurant-goers.

The city’s website says the area has become the site of “shootings, fights, drunk and disorderly conduct, public urination, bathing in the fountain…drug use and drug sales.”

City Manager Gary Williams said the other communities have implemented similar musical approaches with success.

“There is evidence that it can work,” he explained. “It is part of a broader strategy of crime prevention through environmental design and one of the components is music. There are cities around the country that have been successful in get some problems solved by playing music in public spaces. It either creates a calming effect or it becomes a distraction to people who are congregating.”

However, opponents of the new approach call it "hostile architecture” and say it is not the best way to address problems in downtown Carbondale.

“We’ve invested a whole lot of money, time and resources in our downtown over the last several years and we’re getting ready to invest more,” said Williams. “We just created an entertainment district downtown, we’re talking about creating a permanent stage and we’re doing more concerts. We want people to come downtown, but we also know that if we have 20 or 30 or 40 in a parking lot, drinking and harassing visitors, it creates an environment that people perceive as unsafe.”

According to the city’s website, there have been more than 1,150 calls for service in the area this year, including “a high percentage of callers are reporting crimes or asking for extra patrols because of the large disruptive crowd.”

Williams said the city recently started scheduling city employees for weekend clean-ups because of debris left in the Town Square area.

“We now have public works every Saturday and Sunday morning over there because you can’t believe what the parking lot looks like – bottles and trash and beer cans – it’s just terrible,” he said.

Some area residents who have commented on a city Facebook post about the installation of the speakers denounced the implementation of music without an opportunity for public input. Others said they fear the new approach will eventually make part of the community less safe.

“So instead of people gathering in a busy, well-lit part of town that is often patrolled by officers, they will now congregate in less well-lit, less patrolled and more unsafe locations giving more opportunity for innocent bystanders to be unsafe,” Amanda Johnson, a Marion resident who works in Carbondale, wrote.

When asked by The Southern about her comment, Johnson said she enjoys spending evenings at the Town Square, visiting restaurants in the area. She added, however, that she feels a need to be cautious when patronizing area businesses.

“I will admit to feeling like I need to be alert and mindful of the surroundings at times when walking alone in the area, and after there was gun violence there a couple of years ago, I felt alarmed,” she said.

Still, she said, she does not feel the speakers and music are the correct remedy.

“I feel like Carbondale needs to address this issue by finding solutions to the cause of the problem, not by diverting the issue to an area that’s out of sight and out of mind,” she wrote in a message to The Southern.

Williams said the city’s goal is to encourage those who gather to do it somewhere else.

“The initial focus ... will this help us move people out of Town Square (who) are causing us problems to businesses and residents?” he said. “If, with playing music down there, we can create a more pleasant atmosphere, it might be a more attractive area for residents and visitors who want to come downtown,” he said.

Williams dismissed accusations that the effort was directed at homeless individuals.

“None of the people we are talking about are homeless, and, obviously, if you look at our track record of providing a space and financial resources for the warming center, that’s not a valid argument,” he said.

Andrea Barclay, owner of restaurant Global Gourmet across Oak Street from Town Square, said she likes the ambient music.

“I happen to love classical music and I support the city’s effort for trying to do something to help the situation,” she said.

