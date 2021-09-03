Williamson Co. board casino agreement with Walker's Bluff protects taxpayers, chair says

MARION — The Williamson County Board passed a new host community agreement with Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort on Friday during a special meeting.

Board Chairman Jim Marlo said the newest HCA protects the taxpayers of the county from incurring additional expenses in the future related to the project.

Originally, the plan was to construct a temporary casino building, then permanent structures in several phases. The new plan, announced in May, calls for construction of a permanent building in one phase instead.

Marlo said the new agreement eliminated information about a temporary building, but had included some language that was unclear regarding the county’s responsibility for any new infrastructure beyond those agreed on with the initial casino project.

After talking with Cynde Bunch and her partner Dan Kehl of Elite Casino Resorts, they agreed to add wording to a clause about incurring future costs for roadways to include utilities, water and sewer. Before this new agreement could be passed, the board had to rescind the version that was approved on Monday, officials said.