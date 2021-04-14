Williamson County Board awaits word from comptroller on rejected 2019 audit

During the monthly meeting of Williamson County Board, commissioners once again discussed the status of the county’s 2019 audits.
The county is required to file audit reports with the Illinois Comptroller's Office each year.
The 2019 audits were submitted by auditor Kim Meyer of Hudgens Meyer, LLC, but rejected by the state's Comptroller because they did not contain audits for of the county's accounts. In this case, the audit for Williamson County Public Building Commission were not submitted at the time.
The audits for the PBC have been submitted at this time, completed by Dean Snider of Snider McCree CPAs.
Chairman Jim Marlo said he sent an email to the Illinois Comptroller’s Office on April 1 to set up a conference call to see what else needs to be completed to bring the county into compliance.
It's been two weeks and he has not received a reply.
Assistant State's Attorney Andrew Purcell said he will call the comptroller’s office to try to get details himself.
“It’s frustrating that they haven’t responded,” Purcell said.
The board also discussed two other items related to the 2019 audit — the resignation of Doug Williams, chairman of Williamson County PBC — and the reappointment of Ron Shew to the PBC.
All three commissioners praised Williams for his work during the 12 years is served on the public building commission. They voted unanimously to accept his resignation.
The terms of both Williams and Shew were set to expire April 30.
On Feb. 2, Williams sent a letter to Williamson County Board asking the board to consider appointing both to another five-year term.
Williams tried to resign from his position on PBC after a discussion of the county audits became intense on March 24. The discussion included a vote to have a separate audit of the PBC done by Kim Meyer. Commissioner Tim Atkisson and Chairman Marlo voted in favor of the audit. Commissioner Brent Gentry voted against it.
Williams tried to resign again during a March 31 meeting, but the board could not take action on the resignation because it was not submitted in writing and was not on the agenda.
The agenda for the April 12 meeting included reappointing Shew to another five-year term on the PBC. Gentry made a motion to reappoint Shew, but the motion died because it did not get a second.
Gentry asked for the reason they were not in favor of giving Shew another term.
“I personally think we need to change up the board a little bit,” Marlo said.
“I think we need an interview process,” Atkisson said.
Marlo said on Wednesday he favors an interview process for new members as well as those being reappointed to boards in the county. Similar processes have been used to fill board seats in the past. Marlo hopes to an interview process and have the two PBC seats filled by May 1.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a quarterly report from ROE 21 Superintendent of Schools Lorie LaQuatte.
- Discussed having a "Dump Day" for county residents in early May.
- Discussed video equipment needed to record their meetings, while also allowing participants to attend via Zoom.
- Heard from Lorie Fischer, of Blairsville, about a problem she has with her neighbors throwing refuse over their fence into her yard, including a bathtub and lawn mower. Marlo said he would like to find a way to resolve this type of problem. Blairsville is in the unincorporated area of the county.
The board’s next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. on May 11.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078