Williamson County Board awaits word from comptroller on rejected 2019 audit

All three commissioners praised Williams for his work during the 12 years is served on the public building commission. They voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

The terms of both Williams and Shew were set to expire April 30.

On Feb. 2, Williams sent a letter to Williamson County Board asking the board to consider appointing both to another five-year term.

Williams tried to resign from his position on PBC after a discussion of the county audits became intense on March 24. The discussion included a vote to have a separate audit of the PBC done by Kim Meyer. Commissioner Tim Atkisson and Chairman Marlo voted in favor of the audit. Commissioner Brent Gentry voted against it.

Williams tried to resign again during a March 31 meeting, but the board could not take action on the resignation because it was not submitted in writing and was not on the agenda.

The agenda for the April 12 meeting included reappointing Shew to another five-year term on the PBC. Gentry made a motion to reappoint Shew, but the motion died because it did not get a second.

Gentry asked for the reason they were not in favor of giving Shew another term.