Williamson County clerk plans to consolidate some precincts

MARION — Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said Tuesday that it is her intent to realign polling places within the county in the near future.

Barnes said she would like to reduce the number of precincts in Blairsville, for example, from the present total of seven to five by the March 2024 presidential primary. Everything remains the same during this election.

"It's getting harder to find election judges for one thing, and in Blairsville, a couple of the precincts have very few voters. It just makes sense to consolidate where we can. It will save the county money."

Barnes said nothing is imminent. She will make her recommendation for changes next summer with the county board of commissioners. If they approve, the changes would go into effect at the 2024 election.

"There's just some cleaning up we need to do. We didn't have time to get it all in place for this election," Barnes said.

The Williamson County Clerk added that there would be one minor precinct change this year. Those Marion residents who cast votes at the Second Baptist Church may still do so at that location, but at a different part of the church due to Vacation Bible School services being conducted.

— The Southern

