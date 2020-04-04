Williamson County confirms fourth case; first confirmed in Gallatin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More residents of Southern Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Williamson County, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The individual, a female in her 30s, is at home in isolation, the release states. It is the fourth laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County, and the individual is thought to have been exposed through community spread.

In Gallatin County, the individual is a female in her 60s, and is also home in isolation, according to a news release from the Egyptian Health Department. This is the first confirmed laboratory case in Gallatin County.

In both cases, public health officials have begun investigations into the cases, and are speaking with individuals who may have been in contact with the individuals. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.