Williamson County confirms fourth case; first confirmed in Gallatin
0 comments
breaking

Williamson County confirms fourth case; first confirmed in Gallatin

  • 0

More residents of Southern Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Williamson County, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The individual, a female in her 30s, is at home in isolation, the release states. It is the fourth laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County, and the individual is thought to have been exposed through community spread.

In Gallatin County, the individual is a female in her 60s, and is also home in isolation, according to a news release from the Egyptian Health Department. This is the first confirmed laboratory case in Gallatin County.

In both cases, public health officials have begun investigations into the cases, and are speaking with individuals who may have been in contact with the individuals. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathryn Ann Tarantino
Obituaries

Kathryn Ann Tarantino

  • Updated

MURPHYSBORO — Kathryn Ann (Porter) Tarantino, 78, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Century Assisted Living in Carbondale.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News