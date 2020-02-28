Williamson County coroner identifies 2 who died in Thursday crash
Williamson County

Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke on Friday released the names of the two victims who died in a Thursday afternoon traffic crash in rural Carterville.

Delbert Allen, 82, of Carterville, and Rachel Sanders, 32, of Royalton, were both pronounced dead Thursday at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

Burke said the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 2588 Herrin Road in rural Carterville. Allen was driving eastbound and his vehicle apparently crossed into the westbound lane and struck Sanders' car head-on, Burke said. A third vehicle then struck Sanders' car, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Burke said autopsies will be conducted Friday. The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office, as well as Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police Crash Reconstructionists.

— The Southern

