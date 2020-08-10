Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

MARION — Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.
Professional deep cleaning of the building began on Sunday. The areas that are closed are expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Williamson County Board President Jim Marlo said the administration building and all offices in the building are open.
Some offices in the courthouse may be operating on a skeleton crew, he said. Those who need to conduct business should wait until later in the week. Anyone with an appointment on Tuesday should call the office for instructions.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday added Williamson County to its list of counties at warning level for COVID-19. According to previous reporting by The Southern, a county enters a warning level when it meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. From July 26 to Aug. 1, Williamson County reported a new case rate of 95 people per 100,000. Williamson County has also seen an increase in people seeking emergency department care for COVID-19-like symptoms.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has reported a total of 425 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, five people have died and 246 people have recovered and been released from isolation.
Carrie Eldridge of Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said the best way to keep a few cases from becoming a large outbreak is through contact tracing.
“The main thing to remember is if you are contacted by the health department, answer the phone,” she said. “As long as people are giving us honest answers, we can try to nip the virus in the bud.”
She again said the best ways for individuals to fight the virus are to wear a mask around other people, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|37
|0
|35
|Franklin
|198
|1
|92
|Gallatin
|52
|2
|31
|Hamilton
|35
|1
|29
|Hardin
|18
|0
|17
|Jackson
|727
|20
|606
|Jefferson
|303
|16
|207
|Johnson
|65
|0
|49
|Massac
|40
|0
|33
|Perry
|186
|2
|98
|Pope
|9
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|95
|1
|90
|Randolph
|480
|7
|431
|Saline
|132
|2
|85
|Union
|311
|20
|198
|Williamson
|425
|5
|246
|White
|74
|0
|47
