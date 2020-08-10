Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Professional deep cleaning of the building began on Sunday. The areas that are closed are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Williamson County Board President Jim Marlo said the administration building and all offices in the building are open.

Some offices in the courthouse may be operating on a skeleton crew, he said. Those who need to conduct business should wait until later in the week. Anyone with an appointment on Tuesday should call the office for instructions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday added Williamson County to its list of counties at warning level for COVID-19. According to previous reporting by The Southern, a county enters a warning level when it meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. From July 26 to Aug. 1, Williamson County reported a new case rate of 95 people per 100,000. Williamson County has also seen an increase in people seeking emergency department care for COVID-19-like symptoms.