Williamson County COVID-19 cases escalate; people 'just not wanting to take it seriously,' commissioner says

“With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading,” Pritzker said Thursday.

School districts have the flexibility to decide whether to have on-campus classes, or go remote only. Some districts that are holding in-person classes have had to temporarily move to remote-only learning in cases where significant numbers of students, faculty and staff have been affected at one time.

Terry Ryker, superintendent of Herrin Community Unit School District No. 4, said he’s keeping a close eye on Williamson County’s metrics, and is concerned. “We are trying to do the best we can to remain open,” he said, noting schoolchildren benefit most from in-person instruction. Ryker said a total of 231 students attending in-person classes have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year as have numerous faculty and staff members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many others have had to quarantine because they were a close contact. Ryker said he does not believe schools are a primary source of spread. Officials have been diligent about mandating children wear masks and maintain their distance, he said. But students only spend part of their days there.