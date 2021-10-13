Williamson County government welcomes applicants for American Rescue Plan Act funds

MARION — Williamson County recently was awarded funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to address public needs that have been created or exaggerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Marlo, chairman of Williamson County Board, said the funding was sent by the federal government to all counties in the state based on population.

The ARPA legislation sets specific usage and timing requirements. The county encourages interested parties to go online and see if their specific project or need qualifies for relief under this program.

Funding can be used:

To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality





To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers





For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency





To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

“We’re trying to establish some guidelines,” Marlo said.

He added that they are trying to reach as many people as possible with the funding, calling it a big task.

Any business, non-profit, community group, neighborhood association, county department, or other entity who believes they qualify for relief to submit an application for funding. Applications are being accepted now.

Applications will be available online at https://williamsoncountyil.gov or hard copies may be picked up at 407 N, Monroe St., Suite 220, in Marion.

Marlo suggests people stay home and submit these applications.

He said they will start reviewing applications as soon as they are being submitted. Awards will be announced in early 2022.

“I wish we’d have a basket of money to hand over, and here it is,” Marlo said.

For questions, contact Stephanie Lenon, administrative assistant to Williamson County Board of Commissioners, at 618-997-1301, ext. 1135.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.