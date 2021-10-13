 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Williamson County government welcomes applicants for American Rescue Plan Act funds

MARION — Williamson County recently was awarded funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to address public needs that have been created or exaggerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Marlo, chairman of Williamson County Board, said the funding was sent by the federal government to all counties in the state based on population.

Illinois' new energy plan doesn't address coal mining

The ARPA legislation sets specific usage and timing requirements. The county encourages interested parties to go online and see if their specific project or need qualifies for relief under this program.

President Joe Biden is heading to Chicago on Thursday, continuing his campaign stressing the need for vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding can be used:

  • To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

  • To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers

  • For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency

  • To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

People are also reading…

Williamson County Commissioner Jim Marlo

Marlo

“We’re trying to establish some guidelines,” Marlo said.

He added that they are trying to reach as many people as possible with the funding, calling it a big task.

Centerstone uses $10K grant to buy necessities for the homeless

Any business, non-profit, community group, neighborhood association, county department, or other entity who believes they qualify for relief to submit an application for funding. Applications are being accepted now.

Applications will be available online at https://williamsoncountyil.gov or hard copies may be picked up at 407 N, Monroe St., Suite 220, in Marion.

Marlo suggests people stay home and submit these applications.

He said they will start reviewing applications as soon as they are being submitted. Awards will be announced in early 2022.

Habitat for Humanity groups overcome challenges, keep building

“I wish we’d have a basket of money to hand over, and here it is,” Marlo said.

For questions, contact Stephanie Lenon, administrative assistant to Williamson County Board of Commissioners, at 618-997-1301, ext. 1135.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News