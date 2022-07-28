Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is retiring after 50 years in law enforcement

MARION — Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has just a little over three months left on the job before his four-year term runs out and he enters into retirement at the age of 73.

A Johnston City native, Vick was appointed sheriff by Democrat Party Chairman Bill Stevens after Tom Cundiff resigned as sheriff in December 2009. Vick took the office in February 2010.

He had previously worked for 15 years with the police department at Southern Illinois University, stepping down from there as a shift commander. And prior to his time at SIU, Vick had worked for 22 years at the Johnston City Police Department, 18 of those years as chief.

"Although things have changed a lot in recent years with how people view the police, I still believe law enforcement is an honorable profession," Vick said. "This job as sheriff has been the best job I've ever had....90% of the time. It's that other 10% - the fatalities - that makes you wonder why you are doing this. I've seen enough death to last me a lifetime. I don't need to see anymore."

Not surprisingly, Vick said drug crimes continue to be the biggest plague on society.

"They are clearly our biggest concern," he said. "Years ago, it was mostly marijuana use and then it was heroin and crack cocaine. Now, it's meth and Fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine). It's resulting in a lot of overdoses and deaths. Some of these offenders are even lacing these drugs with other drugs to make them even more potent."

Vick said there are ways these illegal drugs get to redistribution points like St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. They then find their way to Southern Illinois, most notably Williamson and Jackson counties.

"If you had told me 10 years ago that we would be dealing with drugs from the Mexican cartel, I would have said you were crazy, but that's the way it is now. And it should be noted that many of the thefts and burglaries that occur here in our county are to get money to buy these drugs," Vick said.

There are some success stories Vick is proud to tout from his 12 years as the county's lead lawman.

"Of course, there's the new jail and sheriff's department," he said. "That was something we desperately needed. We were out of room at the courthouse and the jail was more like a dungeon than jail it was so antiquated. We have plenty of space now, which is very helpful."

Vick said he is also proud of the firearms training range east of town near Stilley Road.

"It's a top-notch range," he said. "John Fleming (a county deputy) did a great job as our range master. He got all kinds of equipment and labor donated for the project and the county board gave us the land. We have a 50-yard pistol firing line and two rifle ranges - one from 100 yards out and one from 200 yards out. We also have a live fire house, which is a safe environment for us to practice shooting at moving targets in a home-like setting."

Under Vick, there was also the establishment of a special response team, which is trained to handle hostage situations and high-risk search warrants.

"It's a 10-man team that has proven to be very effective," Vick said. "In my first six months here as sheriff, we had three incidents in which a subject barricaded himself from the police.

"I've been shot at hundreds of times," Vick said. "I've never been shot, thankfully. But yeah, I've felt threatened many times. I've had a guy point a gun directly at my face. Altogether, I've been involved in nine different shooting incidents over the years. Fortunately, nobody was killed."

Perhaps the most stunning news that Vick related was the dwindling interest in law enforcement jobs within the county.

"When I first started out 12 years ago here, we had as many as 175 applicants for jobs as deputies, dispatchers and jailers. Of that 175, about 125 would show up for testing. This year, we had 39 total applicants for jobs that are open within the department and only nine tested for the position of deputy.

"Not that many young people today want to be affiliated with law enforcement," Vick said. "They see how officers are treated by our state and federal governments. There is the mindset out there that we are the problem more than the criminal. Too many times, we have decriminalized criminal activity. I think that police reform today means putting police officers in jail moreso than a criminal. It's sickening."

When asked what he plans to do in retirement, Vick said he has two granddaughters to spend time with moving forward.

"I will probably do a little fishing with my brother, Phillip, and maybe do some hunting as long as my knees hold up. I won't be doing much golfing, though. The last time I went, I lost my ball in the clown's mouth at the putt-putt course."