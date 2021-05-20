Williamson County Sheriff receives grant to purchase three new squad cars

MARION — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will purchase three new squad cars thanks to a grant from the Harrison-Bruce Foundation.

Chief Deputy Scott McCabe said the sheriff’s office has a fleet of 23 patrol vehicles. They submitted a budget with a request to replace seven of the 23 vehicles, but they were told the county did not have money for the seven new ones.

“Over half our fleet has 110,000 to 125,000 miles on the vehicles,” McCabe said.

Williamson County covers 455 square miles, and deputies are often called upon to quickly respond to an emergency on the other side of the county.

They also help other agencies, sometimes even responding to incidents in neighboring counties. He explained that the mileage on patrol vehicles grows rapidly.

The sheriff’s office was able to purchase two used vehicles from the Kansas State Highway Patrol. They also put two 2011 Crown Victoria squad cars back into service after making repairs and upgrading them.

“We want to make sure the squad cars are safe,” McCabe said.

The new squad cars will be 2021 Ford Explorers, Police Interceptor models, and will be fully equipped.