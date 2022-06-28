WIlliamson County taking steps to widen, improve Tyler Bridge Road

MARION - Residents of Tyler Bridge Road approached the Williamson County Board Monday to air their concerns about what should or should not be done with their one-way, unpaved road located off Route 166, east of Creal Springs.

Mark Herrin was pushing for the improved safety. He said he supports the idea of widening the road to make it more accessible for emergency vehicles. Additionally, he said the county needs to make sure that the infrequently used road is correctly identified through GPS so that if a 911 call is placed, there will be no doubt as to where the road is located and the quickest route for the first responder to get there.

Herrin relayed a story about his father suffering a heart attack a while back and how the ambulance driver had to make repeated stops to ask how to get to the house.

"I don't know if the absence of those delays would have made a difference, but they might have," he said. Herrin also cited a car fire in which the fire truck had a difficult time getting where it needed to go.

"Fortunately, the vehicle was unoccupied at the time," Herrin said. "I have grandkids who live half a mile down the road from me. Please don't leave them on the wrong side of the road if there is an emergency."

Steve Whitehead and Raymond Allen are not in favor of making any alterations to Tyler Bridge Road. They would have preferred the road be left as it was.

"The road's not wide enough for through traffic," Whitehead said. "It's just a one-lane road. Anytime you come through there, you've got go get off in the ditch to pass one another."

Whitehead said there are four hills on the road, which have multiple blind spots for drivers.

"My driveway is right over one of those hills that the county is going to open up. You're going to run over me coming down my driveway. There's no way for me to see because it's uphill and then drops down. You're putting my family at risk."

Allen said he has to move at least two feet off the roadway when passing another vehicle.

"If the county wants to widen the road, great. But you couldn't get a firetruck down our road. Almost nobody on our road wants the road opened up," he said.

Williamson County highway engineer Travis Emery said he made the decision to err on the side of safety and work is underway to improve the road's accessibility.

"When it comes to a heart attack, 60 seconds can save a life and that's the bottom line," he said. "This is still going to be a very low-volume traffic road. We're going to clear out as many trees as we can in the 40-foot right away that we have to work with. We're going to widen the road as much as we can and then oil and chip it. We will grade it to the best standard possible."

Emery said the work is being done with a county crew.

"We have dump trucks, backhoes and other equipment out there. And we opened a gate up that had been closed to traffic," Emery said. "When you have competing interests like we have here, you make the best decision you can at the time and that's what I did."

Board chairman Jim Marlo said Emery has his full support.

"We hired Travis to be the head of our highway department. We put our trust in him that he makes the correct decisions based on solid evidence or facts. We're going to go with whatever Travis decides."

Commissioner Brent Gentry, himself a former ambulance crew worker, said it simply makes sense to improve the safety conditions for county residents and that means to widen and improve the road for emergency responders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0