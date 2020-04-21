Williamson County to furlough nearly 50 employees, citing COVID-19 revenue shortfalls

The decision doesn’t come lightly, but Gentry said with the recent bump in unemployment benefits because of the virus, some employees may come out ahead financially while also helping the county. However, if volunteers didn’t come forward, he said during the next budgeting cycle the board may have to “slash and burn” to make up the savings.

On Tuesday, though, the board was still waiting for department heads to deliver a list of employees that would be furloughed. Gentry and Ellis said there had been between 30 to 40 people who stepped forward.

Ellis said Tuesday he was bewildered by the pushback the board was getting from county officials.

“All they’re looking at is today,” he said, adding that the county cannot force departments to furlough employees. However, he said they could be brutally honest and hope for their help.

Ellis said the projections are for the county to lose between 10% and 40% of tax revenue from all the COVID-19 closures. This comes to about $700,000 to $1.7 million. He said whatever shortfall the county has this year will have to be made up for in the next budget year. He said counties are not legally able to operate at a deficit.