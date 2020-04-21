Williamson County to furlough nearly 50 employees, citing COVID-19 revenue shortfalls

MARION — Finding itself in the same boat as many businesses and municipalities, the Williamson County Board has made the decision to furlough nearly 50 county employees because of lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Marion has furloughed more than 40 employees to curb revenue loss during the state’s stay-at-home order designed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The deadly respiratory virus has caused state governments, including Illinois’, to force the closure of non-essential businesses and services. Similarly, many government offices have had to close to the public and run reduced shifts in an effort to keep the spread of the virus contained. Because of this and the state’s stay-at-home order, sales tax revenues have plummeted.
“We started feeling the sucking sound of our taxes not coming in,” County Commissioner Brent Gentry said Monday.
It all led Gentry and his counterparts, Jim Marlo and Ron Ellis, to put furloughs on the agenda for a special meeting Monday. Gentry said it was a long and tedious discussion.
Gentry said the county has a sizable rainy day fund, but said they didn’t want to drain it.
“If we blow it all now on this, it’s going to be a really grim budget next time,” Gentry said.
The goal, Gentry said after the meeting Monday, was to find 50 employees willing to take the furlough and to “blend what reserve we’ve got with the savings we are getting to keep us afloat.”
The decision doesn’t come lightly, but Gentry said with the recent bump in unemployment benefits because of the virus, some employees may come out ahead financially while also helping the county. However, if volunteers didn’t come forward, he said during the next budgeting cycle the board may have to “slash and burn” to make up the savings.
On Tuesday, though, the board was still waiting for department heads to deliver a list of employees that would be furloughed. Gentry and Ellis said there had been between 30 to 40 people who stepped forward.
CARBONDALE — In its second remote meeting, the Carbondale City Council made tentative budget plans for the next fiscal year on Tuesday evening…
Ellis said Tuesday he was bewildered by the pushback the board was getting from county officials.
“All they’re looking at is today,” he said, adding that the county cannot force departments to furlough employees. However, he said they could be brutally honest and hope for their help.
Ellis said the projections are for the county to lose between 10% and 40% of tax revenue from all the COVID-19 closures. This comes to about $700,000 to $1.7 million. He said whatever shortfall the county has this year will have to be made up for in the next budget year. He said counties are not legally able to operate at a deficit.
Ellis said he was hoping to see a salary reduction of about $38,000 per week. Furloughs are expected to begin Wednesday and run until local communities are permitted to reopen.
Gentry said some of the furloughs have to be negotiated with unions. However, he said union leaders have worked with them.
“The unions have been very gracious,” Gentry said.
The City of Marion recently found itself in a similar financial situation — it had to furlough 43 employees working at now-shuttered city enterprises like the Civic Center and the Pavilion of the City of Marion. These furloughs were scheduled to end April 30, the end date for the governor’s stay-home order. However Cody Moake, Mayor Mike Absher’s Chief of Staff, said this could be extended if the order is also extended.
Jim Marlo could not be reached for comment for this report.
