Wintery weather wallops Southern Illinois

Brrrr.

Bitter cold with predicted wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero as well as forecasts for 2-to-4 inches of snow have impacted holiday travel plans and last-minute shoppers, forcing the early closure of many businesses, offices and institutions Thursday, carrying over to Friday in Southern Illinois.

Both Southern Illinois University Carbondale and John A. Logan College closed their campuses at noon on Thursday. Other closures included the Jackson County Courthouse, Carbondale City Hall, all Illinois Secretary of State Driver’s Services facilities, Bi-County Health Department and numerous other offices.

A variety of established and impromptu warming centers are accepting guests. In Metropolis, Eastland Baptist Church opened its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday as a place for people to stay warm. The Carbondale Warming Center announced plans to open its emergency overflow section Thursday evening. The facility will remain open 24 hours a day through Dec. 26.

Businesses throughout the region struggled with decisions on remaining open for potential holiday shoppers. Carbondale’s Global Gourmet restaurant inquired of Facebook users of their plans for the evening.

“I don’t want to ask staff to come in if everyone is staying home. What are your thoughts? What’s everyone doing tonight?” the restaurant’s owner posted, generating a long list replies, all in agreement.

“Stay in,” one user wrote. “Stay home and stay safe,” said another.

At about 2 p.m., the restaurant made the decision to not open.

Rain began in the Carbondale area about 11 a.m. on Thursday, turning to a mix of precipitation with dropping temperatures around noon. Snow began falling about 2 p.m. The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Southern Illinois through Thursday evening and a Wind Chill Warning until noon Friday.