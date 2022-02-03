Wintry mix blasts Southern Illinois with snow, sleet

The weather was a little frightful throughout Southern Illinois on Thursday with snow, sleet and wind.

The winter storm prompted numerous cancellations and closures, including at schools, colleges, universities, non-emergency health care facilities, and nonprofit organizations. Events and government meetings were cancelled and some courthouses were closed.

Matt Holiner, a meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, parent company for The Southern Illinoisan, said the snow total for the Carbondale area was nearing three inches at noon.

After snow falling throughout the day, Holiner predicted the threat for heavy snow would end by the evening from northern Illinois to the south. Snow totals in the area are expected to be three to four inches.

Holiner said conditions through Sunday are predicted to be dry.

Much lighter winds are expected through the weekend.

The high temperature is forecast to be 30 on Saturday, with a low of about 10 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise Sunday, with highs expected around 40.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Ameren Illinois had seen only a few power outages. Customers near Dubois were without power at that time.

“We activated our emergency operations plan at 9 a.m. Feb. 1,” Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said.

Bretsch said that puts Ameren employees on standby and makes sure they are ready to go with their trucks gassed up and extra clothing for long shifts.

On Tuesday, they asked for crews from Tennessee to come to the area to help. They sent 40 employees to Marion and 40 to Mount Vernon.

Bretsch said there had been no large-scale outages in the region. The largest one was in Godfrey-Grafton area Wednesday night, but they are keeping their eyes on the region.

He reminded everyone that it takes longer for workers to get to outages when the roads are covered with ice and snow. He also asked drivers to give trucks space on the road. Ameren trucks driving slow could be patrolling the lines looking for damage.

Bretsch said everyone should make sure their phones and tablets are charged. The Ameren website has information about outages available, including the time expected to get the power back on.

If anyone experiences an outage, Bretsch recommends calling 800-755-5000 to report the outage.

“Snow doesn’t have much impact – it’s the ice and wind,” Bretsch said.

Between 7 a.m. and about noon Wednesday, Illinois State Police District 13 had responded to 14 crashes, Trooper Josh Korando said. They also dealt with a number of cars sliding off the roadway — including two on Interstate 57 near Marion, a Marion police officer said.

Marion firefighters responded to three "fender benders" and calls for multiple cars that had slid off city roadways, Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said.

While Illinois Department of Transportation snow-plow workers stayed busy on longer shifts, they were unable to completely clear the roads as the ice and snow continue to build up, Korando said.

Health departments, municipal buildings and schools, including SIU, had announced closures. SIU's closure was expected to last through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Korando urged people to abide by Scott’s Law, a law that mandates drivers move over and slow down when approaching a emergency vehicles or when being approached by one that is signaling with their lights.

“We still do enforce Scott’s Law and it is still a concern for troopers and emergency personnel out there,” Korando said. “So when you see lights, whether it be police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, or even hazard lights from just a regular car on the side of the road, make sure you're doing your best to slow down and if at all possible move over into another lane. Because we don't want there to be secondary crashes."

He said three ISP vehicles in northern and central Illinois have been struck by drivers during this weather event, and two have been sent to the hospital with injuries.

Korando also wanted to remind the public of what to do to stay safe if they must go out, including not crowding snow plows and cleaning all ice off your windshield.

