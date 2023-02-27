AVA — Wisper Internet is offering cutting-edge wireless technology to more than 450 residents in Ava with up to 400 Mbps speeds and greater line-of-site wireless penetration. Wisper is an Illinois-based wireless internet company with headquarters in Mascoutah.

Monte Miller, public relations and advocacy specialist at Wisper, said the company is hyper-focused on the Ava-Campbell Hill community. He said residents in the community have a pretty good chance of getting access to good internet services.

This expansion is part of Wisper’s commitment to providing wireless internet service to rural communities in six states as part of the Connect America Fund (CAF), with an investment of over $1.4 million focused on broadband in Jackson County.

In addition to Ava, Wisper provides services in Marion, Makanda, Murphysboro and Carbondale, and covers many other communities in Southern Illinois.

Miller said it is easy to see if Wisper is available for your home. Visit their website, wisperisp.com, for more information on the communities in their service area.

They also have a guide to see what kind of speeds you need based on usage and the number of devices you connect to the internet.

Wisper has partnered with the Federal Communications Commission for their Lifeline Program and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Based on Wisper’s research, more than 32% of families with students in the Trico School District are eligible for the ACP program, which offers monthly service discounts of up to $30 and credit for eligible device purchases.

Miller said families can apply for the program through a button on Wisper’s website. Customers can sign up at www.affordableconnectivity.gov. Once they are approved by the FCC, they can provide their ACP approval letter to Wisper and get the discount.

“We’ve helped more than 350 families. We don’t sign them up, but we can help them,” Miller said.

He added that the program helps Wisper fulfill their mission of providing high-speed internet to unserved and underserved communities.

Wisper Internet uses fixed wireless technology by mounting a receiver onto an elevated structure, such as a communications or water tower, grain elevator or cell tower to connect customers. Customers receive the signal through a small dish outside their home, which transmits it to their router, enabling them to connect to all their devices.

Wisper Internet is celebrating 20 years in service and currently has over 200 employees and 20,000 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

For more information on this expansion, the new wireless system, or to verify service eligibility, interested parties can contact the Wisper Sales Team at 1-800-765-7772 or sales@wisperisp.com. Or visit www.wisperisp.com