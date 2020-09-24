With 6 days left to complete census, Pritzker visits Southern Illinois to urge complete count

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker made stops in Carbondale and Marion Thursday to talk about the importance of being counted in the 2020 census.

In addition to the governor, speakers at a morning news conference included Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou; State Sen. Dale Fowler; Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry; Miguel Sarmiento of Illinois Migrant Council; and Carl Flowers, head of the efforts by the Carbondale Branch of NAACP to reach Carbondale residents.

Each speaker stressed the importance of each person in the state being counted before the 2020 census ends Sept. 30. The final count will determine how many representatives Illinois sends to Congress and the amount of federal resources the state receives for the next 10 years.

“We have just six more days to secure the best count we can. The stakes could not be higher,” Pritzker said. “Every 10 years we count the number of people in this state, and based on that number, the federal government gives states and cities funding for schools and for hospitals, for roads and for childcare and so much more. The higher the count, the more of your federal tax monies go to Illinois instead of other states.”