With 6 days left to complete census, Pritzker visits Southern Illinois to urge complete count

CARBONDALE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker made stops in Carbondale and Marion Thursday to talk about the importance of being counted in the 2020 census.
In addition to the governor, speakers at a morning news conference included Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou; State Sen. Dale Fowler; Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry; Miguel Sarmiento of Illinois Migrant Council; and Carl Flowers, head of the efforts by the Carbondale Branch of NAACP to reach Carbondale residents.
Each speaker stressed the importance of each person in the state being counted before the 2020 census ends Sept. 30. The final count will determine how many representatives Illinois sends to Congress and the amount of federal resources the state receives for the next 10 years.
“We have just six more days to secure the best count we can. The stakes could not be higher,” Pritzker said. “Every 10 years we count the number of people in this state, and based on that number, the federal government gives states and cities funding for schools and for hospitals, for roads and for childcare and so much more. The higher the count, the more of your federal tax monies go to Illinois instead of other states.”
An undercount of 1% can result in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, at a time we need it most, according to the governor. Illinois is one of only 10 states that receives less money than it sends to Washington, he said.
Mayor Henry said just over 50% of the city’s residents have completed their 2020 census. He believes two things keep people from completing the census: They are worried about their immigration status and worried that personal information will be given to law enforcement officials.
“The information does not go to either of those agencies,” Henry said.
“I’m here today to make sure Southern Illinois gets its fair share and that all of you get counted,” Pritzker said.
He added that the self-response rate for Carbondale is about 20% lower than the state average. He said some of that gap is due to area college students. Students living on the Southern Illinois University campus are included in the SIU census response. However, that number does not include students living off-campus in Carbondale and surrounding towns.
“All students living in the Carbondale area off-campus should make sure they get counted, too,” Pritzker said, adding that it takes less than 10 minutes to get counted. “No matter who you are, college student or not, I’d like you join in this effort to help us get everyone counted.”
Hou, secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, talked about her agency’s efforts to lead the census count in Illinois and their partners in those efforts, like Illinois Migrant Council and Carbondale Branch of the NAACP.
“With just six days left, we are hyper-focused on reaching hard-to-reach communities online, by phone, at their doorstep, in grocery stores, on the streets, everywhere,” she said.
The census is a confidential questionnaire that takes 10 minutes to complete.
To complete the census, log on to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
Megan Cole, executive director of Carbondale Main Street, said from a downtown perspective, an accurate count is “crucial for small businesses in Carbondale, our city centers, and our sense of place.”
Carl Flowers leads the Carbondale Branch of the NAACP Census Awareness Project, Make 618 Count. The group’s objective is to educate, engage and encourage people in the Jackson County and Carbondale area to fill out their census forms, including African Americans, minorities, families with young children, senior citizens, those experiencing homelessness, renters and those who distrust the federal government.
“For six more days we are going to be working hard,” he said.
Sarmiento said the Illinois Migrant Council has been focused on reaching the Hispanic population, farm workers and families in rural areas. They have been knocking on doors, distributing fliers, making phone calls, sending text messages and reaching out on social media, as well as helping people fill out their census forms.
“It is a necessity that everyone living in the state be counted,” he said.
Sen. Fowler explained the importance of the census in this way: “This is only the 24th census in the last 230 years,” he said.
The census beings about $1,400 per person to the state. Over 10 years, Fowler said, that adds up to $14,000 per person.
Pritzker asked Illinoisans to lean in to their competitive streak and try to beat neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin in the last six days of the 2020 census. Currently, both states lead Illinois in their response rates.
He also asked everyone to reach out to at least one other person and ask if they have completed their census.
“Take the time to make sure your voice is heard,” Pritzker said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.