With COVID-19 mitigations relaxed in Southern Illinois, restaurants welcome guests inside

Southern Illinois returns to Phase 4 of state's COVID-19 plan, loosening restrictions further Southern Illinois' Region 5 on Monday moved back to COVID-19 guidelines outlined under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, the third time since Friday that mitigation measures have been loosened in Southern Illinois.

Business owners have experienced a lot of whiplash as state health officials have tried to contain and quash COVID-19 in Illinois. Bouncing from being closed to open, to carryout-only, to limited indoor seating has been a lot to handle. As the week started, many restaurants were trying to figure out just how indoor dining would work.

“Every week it’s something new,” Josh Klarer, owner of the Underground Public House in Carbondale, said Tuesday. He and his staff were trying to figure out how they would do indoor dining. But, he said, he hoped to have it opened up this weekend.

“We had no clue this was coming down the pipeline,” he said.

Klarer said the heated outdoor dining options he offered customers was a lifeline, as was as a good carry-out business. But, he said, in the process of hosting customers outside, the restaurant’s tables were ruined because of the weather. So, before Klarer can seat guests inside, he and his staff will have to build new tables.