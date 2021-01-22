With only bank in town set to close, De Soto leaders seek new bank to invest in the town

DE SOTO — The Village of De Soto is looking for a bank. Village President John Evans said they were informed in December that First Mid Bank and Trust would be closing its De Soto Branch Office at 102 N. Chestnut St. (U.S. 51) in April.

A letter to customers dated Jan. 14 and signed by Robin Dean, regional deposit manager for First Mid, said the branch will consolidate with other First Mid banking centers at the close of business on April 16. The letter tells customers they have a variety of options available, including online and mobile banking, as well as visiting other banking centers in the area.

Evans had a conversation with bank officials and was told the bank did not have enough business. Traffic had declined since the beginning of the pandemic. Evans and Village Board members Paulette Johnson and Jennifer Morgan said the bank lobby has been closed much of that time.

“I guess they felt like they needed to tighten their belts, and we were the thing that got eliminated,” Evans said.

In response, the village formed an ad hoc Bank Committee to look into ways to draw another bank to the small town. Johnson is chairwoman of the committee. Members include Morgan, Evans, Lola Jones and Dana Thompson. The committee’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.