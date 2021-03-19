With Southern Illinois COVID-19 vaccine rates lagging, Pritzker pays a visit

CARBONDALE — With certain Southern Illinois counties suffering from some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton paid a visit here to encourage more people to get the jab.
Pritzker and Stratton visited the mass vaccination site at Carbondale Civic Center Friday morning to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as eligibility expands over the next few weeks.
The governor announced Thursday that Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on April 12.
Higher education staff, government workers and the media will be eligible March 22, with food and beverage workers, construction trade laborers and religious workers eligible March 29.
Stratton received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Hospital on the south side of Chicago.
As she sat down to receive the vaccine, Stratton reflected on the past 365 days. She said it has been a tough year. If enough people get vaccinated and build immunity to the virus, everyone can get back to their pre-COVID routines and end this pandemic, she said.
“I wanted nothing more than to do my part,” she said.
So, she filled out the paperwork, read information about the vaccine and asked questions.
“And to my surprise, getting the vaccine was quick. It was painless, and it was over before I knew it," she said.
After waiting 15 minutes, she went home and went about her day, adding that her arm was a little sore that evening.
She felt an overwhelming sense of relief and could not wait to mark the calendar with the date of her next dose.
Stratton shared her personal story because all Illinoisans 16 and older will soon be eligible for a vaccine.
“When it’s your turn, I want to encourage all of you to get vaccinated, too,” Stratton said.
Pritzker and Stratton toured the mass vaccination site at Carbondale Civic Center. In addition to the two mass vaccination sites, Illinois National Guard is operating eight mobile teams in Jackson County and surrounding counties.
The governor called the men and women of Illinois National Guard “true leaders” and thanked them for their work in keeping the people of Southern Illinois safe during this pandemic.
“At this site alone, the team has administered over 12,000 doses since opening about a month ago, which makes a grand total of 31,000 doses in Jackson County alone since the Guard deployed here,” Pritzker said.
Illinois Department of Public Health is tracking the number of Illinois residents fully vaccinated based on the person’s county of residence.
Statewide, 13.27% of Illinois’ 12,741,080 residents are fully vaccinated. According to their latest IDPH data, some Southern Illinois counties have the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the state.
Here’s the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Southern Illinois counties: Alexander, 2.76; Franklin, 11.13; Gallatin, 13.33; Hamilton, 12.54; Hardin, 12.15; Jefferson, 13.35; Johnson, 9.46; Massac, 8.04; Perry, 13.43; Pope, 9.07; Pulaski, 7.30; Randolph, 14.41; Saline, 14.88; Union, 16.88; and Williamson, 14.55. It can take up to 72 hours for reports be received from local agencies.
Pritzker praised the efforts of Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, and Aaron Herman, the Illinois Department of Public Health Regional Hospital coordinating manager.
Herman talked about special challenges that exist in Southern Illinois, including a digital divide that makes it hard to schedule appointments and lacking mass transportation system to get to appointments.
Because of the help of the Mobile Vaccination Augmentation Teams and community partners, nearly 4,000 Illinois residents have been vaccinated since the recent winter weather in some of the most rural and underserved communities.
Hagston said he has stood at a press conference with the governor four times in the past year, but Friday was the first time he felt joyous at one of those events.
Thursday was one year since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Jackson County. He said the work of local health departments often goes unnoticed, but that work has been pushed to the forefront over the past year.
“I am very proud of the staff of Jackson County Health Department. They have risen to meet the challenge time and again. They have served the residents of Jackson County with distinction. And now, with this regional vaccination effort, they are meeting the needs of a much larger surface area. They truly deserve any thanks or praise that is extended their way,” Hagston said, stopping at times as he was overcome with emotion.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry thanked the governor.
“The governor has provided stellar leadership in this virus. He certainly didn’t expect this to happen when he ran for office. His leadership has been informed, considered and steadfast,” Henry said.
To make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites in Carbondale, visit jchdonline.org. Pritzker said appointments can be made at any of the sites throughout the state, including Carbondale, at coronavirus.il.gov. Residents who need help making appointment can call 1-833-621-1284.
