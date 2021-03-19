With Southern Illinois COVID-19 vaccine rates lagging, Pritzker pays a visit

“And to my surprise, getting the vaccine was quick. It was painless, and it was over before I knew it," she said.

After waiting 15 minutes, she went home and went about her day, adding that her arm was a little sore that evening.

She felt an overwhelming sense of relief and could not wait to mark the calendar with the date of her next dose.

Stratton shared her personal story because all Illinoisans 16 and older will soon be eligible for a vaccine.

“When it’s your turn, I want to encourage all of you to get vaccinated, too,” Stratton said.

Pritzker and Stratton toured the mass vaccination site at Carbondale Civic Center. In addition to the two mass vaccination sites, Illinois National Guard is operating eight mobile teams in Jackson County and surrounding counties.

The governor called the men and women of Illinois National Guard “true leaders” and thanked them for their work in keeping the people of Southern Illinois safe during this pandemic.

“At this site alone, the team has administered over 12,000 doses since opening about a month ago, which makes a grand total of 31,000 doses in Jackson County alone since the Guard deployed here,” Pritzker said.