WK&T to expand fiber optic broadband into Southern Illinois

MAYFIELD, Ky. — West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will expand fiber broadband into unserved portions of Southern Illinois thanks to a ReConnect Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The $14.9 million investment will bring fiber optic internet to portions of Pulaski, Massac, Union, Alexander and Johnson counties, according to a news release from WK&T. The grant funding will cover $11.2 million of the project, and WK&T will pay for the remaining $3.7 million.

“As we continue to confront the daily realities of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the importance of reliable and dependable broadband infrastructure has become more important than ever," State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said in the release. "This is an exciting investment in Southern Illinois which will bring about renewed opportunity to unserved and underserved areas throughout the 59th district.

“Especially as we witness the progress being made with our ongoing river port project and other investments being made throughout the area, increased broadband internet access will play a crucial role in future economic development and growth in the region.”