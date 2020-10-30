WK&T to expand fiber optic broadband into Southern Illinois

MAYFIELD, Ky. — West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will expand fiber broadband into unserved portions of Southern Illinois thanks to a ReConnect Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The $14.9 million investment will bring fiber optic internet to portions of Pulaski, Massac, Union, Alexander and Johnson counties, according to a news release from WK&T. The grant funding will cover $11.2 million of the project, and WK&T will pay for the remaining $3.7 million.
“As we continue to confront the daily realities of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the importance of reliable and dependable broadband infrastructure has become more important than ever," State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said in the release. "This is an exciting investment in Southern Illinois which will bring about renewed opportunity to unserved and underserved areas throughout the 59th district.
“Especially as we witness the progress being made with our ongoing river port project and other investments being made throughout the area, increased broadband internet access will play a crucial role in future economic development and growth in the region.”
The project calls for about 318 miles of fiber cable that will pass 2,722 homes and businesses. WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter said the grant provides WK&T with an opportunity to continue its history of providing broadband internet to underserved communities.
“So many in rural America don’t have access to reliable broadband internet,” Bonnstetter said. “Fiber broadband has become a necessary part of modern life, and we are excited to bring this life-changing technology to the people in these unserved areas.”
WK&T has been installing fiber broadband since 2009 when it was awarded a $123.8 million grant/loan through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act — the largest amount awarded by the federal government that year.
To learn more about fiber optic broadband, visit www.mywkt.net or call 877-954-8748
