Women for Change to host the Big Event on Saturday in Carbondale

“I think this is an awesome opportunity for our community,” said Susan Harper, chair of the Big Event.

"This will allow everyone to see what we are doing for the community,” said Ginger Rye, president of Women for Change.

Red Hen Garden is a true community garden. Deborah Woods and Kate Heist, both of Women for Change, coordinate work in the garden with the help of Food Autonomy Group and volunteers from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. This year’s summer crops have included several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, onions, yellow squash and zucchini, cucumbers, greens (collard, mustard and turnip), kale, watermelon, sweet potatoes, pumpkins and green beans, along with a variety of herbs, flowers, gourds and other plants.

The garden also has a teepee that is used for growing gourds that will be turned into birdhouses by children next year. Children can go inside the teepee.

Woods remembers passing a lot of fruit trees while walking through Northeast Carbondale to Attucks School. That source of fresh fruit has disappeared. The group will plant a plum tree and two pear trees this year in the garden.