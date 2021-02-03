Women's Center takes annual Taste of Chocolate online

CARBONDALE — After seeing what has worked, and notably what hasn’t worked, for other virtual nonprofit fundraisers, staff at the Women’s Center are hopeful they will see success for this weekend’s Taste of Chocolate.
The Women’s Center hosts its Taste of Chocolate fundraiser each year, inviting guests to partake in local food and mingle with friends, all while bidding on an assortment of tempting auction items. The proceeds help fund the Women’s Center’s operations — it supports Southern Illinois survivors of domestic violence and other trauma.
Women’s Center Development Specialist John Pfeifer said this event typically brings in about 15% of all of the center’s locally-raised money. He said while this year will be a bit different, he’s hopeful to see the same level of success, as in year’s past — or close to it. This year’s Taste of Chocolate will be held entirely online because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
Last year’s Taste of Chocolate, Pfeifer said, snuck in just before COVID-19 limited gatherings and shut down much of the economy. He said some bidders last year, himself included, maybe didn’t get all they thought they might from their auction prizes. He said many of them were experiences, like a monthly free dinner for a year at a local restaurant, for example.
“Last year’s winners were (also) last year’s losers,” Pfeifer said with a laugh. However, as he has perused this year’s online auction bidders — bidding started on many items Jan. 28 — he was encouraged to see familiar names.
“Some of the people who spent the most on auction items last year and didn’t get a lot out of it are back at it this year,’’ he said.
On the block this year are a variety of items ranging from gift cards to handmade mugs to a John A. Logan College $1,000 tuition voucher, according to the center’s website. Pfeifer said auction item donations were down a bit this year, but it was understandable. He said some business donors have closed in the last year or are dealing with a lot of uncertainty as they try to recover from the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re still not quite sure what 2021 will hold for them,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said typically there isn’t much of a structured program when Taste of Chocolate is held in person — mingling, eating and the live and silent auctions.
“This year, none of that stuff happens,” Pfeifer said.
Because this year’s event is being held online through Zoom, he said he will give a small introduction before playing a 17-minute video rounding up the work the center has done this year.
In an attempt to make up for the lack of festivities this year, Pfeifer said the Women’s Center is delivering boxes of goodies to supporting sponsors. He said the center’s goal is to be good to the sponsors who have supported it.
“The chocolate will come to them,” he said.
He said because of large sponsors, like title sponsor Southern Illinois Healthcare, he can usually count on at least half of the event’s donations before it even starts.
Those interested in bidding on auction items should purchase a ticket for Friday’s event by visiting thewomensctr.org. Only those who purchase a ticket can bid on items. Bidding for many items began Jan. 28 and will run until 8 p.m. Friday.
