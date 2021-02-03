Women's Center takes annual Taste of Chocolate online

CARBONDALE — After seeing what has worked, and notably what hasn’t worked, for other virtual nonprofit fundraisers, staff at the Women’s Center are hopeful they will see success for this weekend’s Taste of Chocolate.

The Women’s Center hosts its Taste of Chocolate fundraiser each year, inviting guests to partake in local food and mingle with friends, all while bidding on an assortment of tempting auction items. The proceeds help fund the Women’s Center’s operations — it supports Southern Illinois survivors of domestic violence and other trauma.

Women’s Center Development Specialist John Pfeifer said this event typically brings in about 15% of all of the center’s locally-raised money. He said while this year will be a bit different, he’s hopeful to see the same level of success, as in year’s past — or close to it. This year’s Taste of Chocolate will be held entirely online because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Last year’s Taste of Chocolate, Pfeifer said, snuck in just before COVID-19 limited gatherings and shut down much of the economy. He said some bidders last year, himself included, maybe didn’t get all they thought they might from their auction prizes. He said many of them were experiences, like a monthly free dinner for a year at a local restaurant, for example.