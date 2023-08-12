The yard in front of the house at 305 E. Jackson has been recognized with a Bright Spot award from Keep Carbondale Beautiful, a local affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.

Deborah Woods currently resides in the home with her sister, Louise. But the house was originally occupied by her grandmother, Thelma Steed, her brother Greg, her mother Lillian and her dad, George Woods.

Woods grew up in the house, moved away for stints of living and working in Chicago and Los Angeles, then returned to Carbondale around 2000, where she taught for 15 years before retiring.

According to Woods, when she returned to Carbondale, she didn’t know anything about gardening and there were no plants to speak of in the front yard.

Woods started slow, making lots of mistakes, but having successes, too. In her words, she learned that in gardening, as in life, experience is the best teacher.

Things changed dramatically for Woods, and her front yard, when she joined the local group Women for Change.

Founded in 2017, Women for Change’s mission includes cleanup and beautification of the Northeast side of Carbondale. And one of their annual events is a spring Garden Gala, that includes a plant giveaway. Women for Change volunteers also maintain the Red Hen Garden on Larch Street.

From those Women for Change Garden Galas, Woods has received many plants that reside in her front yard. She also has several native perennials growing that she purchased at Sierra Club native plant sales. And she’s planted seeds that she gets at the annual Food Autonomy seed swap.

These days, Woods is now providing a lot of plants for giveaway at the Garden Galas and she has also learned how to harvest a lot of her own seeds. She prefers planting and growing perennials, but she also plants a patch of zinnias, marigolds, and gladiolas every year because they are some of her sister’s favorites.

Woods also volunteers at the Red Hen Garden where she shares her knowledge and love of plants with some of the younger volunteers.

In the end, the bright spot that is Ms. Woods’ front yard is a yearslong labor of love that can serve as an inspiration to anyone who thinks they don’t have a so-called ‘green thumb.’

For more information about Keep Carbondale Beautiful or to suggest a future Bright Spot award recipient, visit www.keepcb.org or email keepcb1326@gmail.com.