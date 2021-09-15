Woodsy Owl celebrates 50th birthday at Elverado Primary School

ELKVILLE — On Wednesday, Woodsy Owl, the loveable mascot of the National Forest Service and Smoky Bear’s best friend, celebrated his 50th birthday with students at Elverado Primary School.
Linda Hauser of Shawnee National Forest joined Woodsy to help the students learn about good forest manners and how to be safe in the forest.
“Shawnee National Forest is a big place. We take care of it for the animals and trees, but also so you and your families can visit the forest,” Hauser told the children.
She asked the children if they liked to some of the activities available in the Shawnee, such as fishing, hiking on trails, going on picnics, swimming, camping and hunting. Hauser explained these activities are one reason Woodsy Owl teaches everyone to take care of the Earth.
Earlier in the week, classes at the school participated in a story walk and read “Woodsy’s ABCs.”
“A is for air, but no one sees, the gift we get from plants and trees,” Hauser read from the book.
She explained that trees help clean the air by removing carbon dioxide and help us breathe by releasing oxygen.
After reading several pages from the book, she talked about safety in the woods and what to do if you are lost in the woods. Hauser told the students to “hug a tree” if they get lost. That means the child should stay where he or she is and wait for an adult to find them. Hauser said that would even work if they got lost in the mall or at an amusement park.
Hauser asked the children to call Woodsy by “hooting like an owl.”
When he joined the students, he was given large cards by the kindergarten and second grade classes and cards made by each first grader at the school. The students sang “Happy Birthday” and ate birthday treats.
Second graders sang two special songs for Woodsy that everyone may remember. “The Ballad of Woodsy Owl,” written in 1971, includes “Give a hoot, don’t pollute, Woodsy Owl knows what is best. Help him check pollution in the north, south, east and west.”
They also sang “Help Woodsy Spread the Word." Maybe you remember this line from the song, “In the city or in the woods, help keep America looking good.”
The program was sponsored by Rick Warren Memorial Public Library in Elkville and organized by library board members Joyce Thompson and Brenda Yates.
Last year, the library sponsored a story walk about Smoky Bear. It gave something for the children to do during the pandemic. When they realized Woodsy would turn 50 this year, they contacted the Forest Service and made plans for the birthday celebration.
“We want to offer more services to get kids involved in the library, and the book walk is one way to do that,” Yates said.
“And, the kids loved the book walk,” Thompson added.
“Kids can learn to take care of outdoor spaces and how to be safe outdoors,” Hauser said. “We want to make sure the message of Forest Service’s mascot continues to get out to children.”
Woodsy agreed.
Principal Belinda Conner said the program is the first assembly since school shut down during the pandemic.
“It is really nice to have an assembly again. The library is so good to use and brings in programs for us, like the book walk,” Conner said.
When they began talking about the program, the children and most of the staff did not know who Woodsy Owl was. Conner said it was good for them to learn about Woodsy’s work with the National Forest Service and get his message out to a new generation.
