Woodsy Owl celebrates 50th birthday at Elverado Primary School

ELKVILLE — On Wednesday, Woodsy Owl, the loveable mascot of the National Forest Service and Smoky Bear’s best friend, celebrated his 50th birthday with students at Elverado Primary School.

Linda Hauser of Shawnee National Forest joined Woodsy to help the students learn about good forest manners and how to be safe in the forest.

“Shawnee National Forest is a big place. We take care of it for the animals and trees, but also so you and your families can visit the forest,” Hauser told the children.

She asked the children if they liked to some of the activities available in the Shawnee, such as fishing, hiking on trails, going on picnics, swimming, camping and hunting. Hauser explained these activities are one reason Woodsy Owl teaches everyone to take care of the Earth.

Earlier in the week, classes at the school participated in a story walk and read “Woodsy’s ABCs.”

“A is for air, but no one sees, the gift we get from plants and trees,” Hauser read from the book.

She explained that trees help clean the air by removing carbon dioxide and help us breathe by releasing oxygen.