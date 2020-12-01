Work begins on long-awaited Carbondale Dog Park

”It’s the coolest thing in the world,” Wece said of seeing students on the job site, using skills they learned in class and having all the pieces click. He said it’s also meaningful for students because it connects them to the community they live in. He said students often tell him about bringing their family or friends to see the things they’ve built and take pride in.

Adams said the list of donations and donated time is very long — last year she told The Southern there had been about $20,000 worth of pro bono work done to benefit the dog park. One of the last pushes for fundraising was held this time last year during the 2019 Day of Giving, when the group was about at 20% of its fundraising goal. Donors could choose from a variety of items to sponsor.

The new park will have water fountains, benches, fencing, a shelter, and eventually more.

+2 Copper dragon finally makes its way to Rochman Memorial Park in Carbondale Mike Page installed his 18-foot-long, 450-pound dragon sculpture in the Copper Dragon bar more than 20 years ago. Now that it's in its new Carbondale home, he said revisiting the old beast has been a welcome experience.

Adams said as funds are raised further in the future, they will go to help add other features. As an example, Adams pointed to a walking path on the outside of the park’s fence for people who don’t own dogs but like watching them.