Work begins on long-awaited Carbondale Dog Park

CARBONDALE — More than three years after organizers began in earnest to push for a canine play place in city limits, work began Tuesday on Carbondale's first dog park.
Jane Adams is the president of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks. She said the push to get a dog park in Carbondale started in 2017. On Tuesday she, with other board members and supporters, ceremonially broke ground on the 2.5-acre park on the west side of town, just behind Parrish School near the Victory Dream Center. The pomp was minimal, but among the shovels for the big day were gold-painted poop scoops — ceremonial items to be sure, though owners of a few of the canine dignitaries may have found them useful.
CARBONDALE — After its Day of Giving last month, the Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks is now 20% to their financing goal. Board President Jane …
Adams said after the brief event that she felt like real progress had been made. She and her team had hoped to break ground in the spring, but COVID-19 got in the way.
“It was going to be right after spring break,” Adams said of the original planned groundbreaking.
That's significant because the John A. Logan College trade program is on board to help build the proposed park shelter and help pour the concrete for the park. That work had to be put on hold when COVID-19 shut schools down this spring.
Support Local Journalism
Mark Wece runs the highway construction careers training program at JALC and said working with community partners on building projects is not only beneficial and cost efficient for the customer, but also goes a long way to helping students understand the real-world challenges and thrills of doing real work.
”It’s the coolest thing in the world,” Wece said of seeing students on the job site, using skills they learned in class and having all the pieces click. He said it’s also meaningful for students because it connects them to the community they live in. He said students often tell him about bringing their family or friends to see the things they’ve built and take pride in.
Adams said the list of donations and donated time is very long — last year she told The Southern there had been about $20,000 worth of pro bono work done to benefit the dog park. One of the last pushes for fundraising was held this time last year during the 2019 Day of Giving, when the group was about at 20% of its fundraising goal. Donors could choose from a variety of items to sponsor.
The new park will have water fountains, benches, fencing, a shelter, and eventually more.
Mike Page installed his 18-foot-long, 450-pound dragon sculpture in the Copper Dragon bar more than 20 years ago. Now that it's in its new Carbondale home, he said revisiting the old beast has been a welcome experience.
Adams said as funds are raised further in the future, they will go to help add other features. As an example, Adams pointed to a walking path on the outside of the park’s fence for people who don’t own dogs but like watching them.
The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, a registered nonprofit, is working with the Carbondale Park District to maintain the park, which the district will own and insure. Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro spoke briefly during Tuesday’s groundbreaking. She said the district was “honored to be chosen” to own the site and that “it’s a win for everybody.”
“We look forward to seeing you here in the spring with your dogs,” Renfro said.
Adams said she's hopeful that the park could be open for visitors in June.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.