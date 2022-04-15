Work is moving ahead on Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

CARTERVILLE — Spring has brought a new buzz to the grounds of Walker's Bluff.

Construction of the new Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is progressing, according to Donyelle DeVore-Kemp of Elite Casino Resorts, a partner in the project.

“It’s going good and moving along,” DeVore-Kemp said on Friday afternoon.

They are finishing the grading and underground water and electricity portion. The footings are finished and the floors are being poured. An elevator shaft has been built and is visible on the property.

“There’s none of the pretty stuff but lots of foundational work is being done,” DeVore-Kemp said.

Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlo said he and his wife drove to Walker’s Bluff on a recent Sunday afternoon to see the progress.

He saw the grading, concrete and elevator shaft. He said work on the road to the property also has begun.

“I’m impressed that they’ve been able to work on the complex while simultaneously working on the road,” Marlo said. “I’m anxious for the day of their opening.”

DeVore-Kemp said several new jobs have been posted to the group’s website, www.walkersbluffcasinoresort.com, and the Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort Facebook page. Those include the job of general manager and directors.

DeVore-Kemp said jobs for the resort will be posted to their website then again on Facebook as they are open.

Updates on construction are also posted to that Facebook page.

Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort will be a first class resort with a casino, hotel, spa, event center, casino show lounge, three restaurants and a grab-and-go retail space. The casino is expected to open in 2023.

