MARION — A world class pianist and composer will conduct a master class and concert at the Market Street Music Conservatory on March 2 and March 3.

William Phemister is a piano educator, composer and, of course, performer, specializing in sacred music. His most recent album, Hymns of Creation, was just released in 2023.

Phemister has been a veritable globetrotter, educating and performing in several countries in Africa and Asia, as well as making appearance in very important European venues. Here in the United States, Phemister has put on piano recitals at universities and churches across the country, and has appeared on television and radio programs as well. He has performed with the Baltimore Symphony, and is on the Steinway Artist Roster, a prestigious list of pianists who perform on that prestigious instrument.

Phemister has musical degrees from the Juilliard School (BS), the École Normale de Musique in Paris (Licence de Concert) with a Fulbright grant, and the Peabody Conservatory (MM and DMA) with Leon Fleisher, and is emeritus professor and was chair of keyboard at Illinois's Wheaton College Conservatory of Music for forty years.

Now, Phemister gives private piano lessons, performs public concerts, and composes, while also working with local church programs in sacred music.

The Market Street Music Conservatory in Marion offers instruction in voice, piano, strings, guitar, brass, and percussion, as well as early childhood music, pre-piano, and youth and adult choir.

The mission statement of the conservatory is: "Market Street Music Conservatory is committed to exceptional and accessible musical training, as well as inspiring students of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds to realize their full potential for lifelong appreciation, enjoyment and commitment to excellence in music and art. Not only does MSMC offer excellent music and art education but also performance and enriching cultural experiences."

Hosting a master class from a world-recognized pianist and pedagogue is a pretty good way to achieve that mission.

The master class will take place from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2nd at Market Street Music Conservatory, and the concert will take place at Market Street Hall on Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $5 at the door.