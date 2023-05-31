Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The observation of National Foster Care Month may be coming to a close as the calendar turns to June, but Southern Illinois social service leaders say there is a need for foster parents every single day.

According to the “AdoptUSKids” website, there are nearly 18,000 children and youth in the foster care system in Illinois – and not enough foster parents to care for them.

“I think the need is at crisis level, really,” said Hope Carbonaro, executive director of child welfare with Caritas Family Solutions. Caritas is the largest provider of foster care in Southern Illinois, with offices in Belleville, Mount Vernon and Carterville. “There are children that need to be stepped out of treatment-level arrangements who deserve to be in a home setting and there are siblings that we would like to see together.”

Carbonaro added that foster care agencies hope to keep children close to home – near friends, schools and biological families – but that is not always possible.

“There is always a need for foster parents,” she said. “For us, we probably have between five and 10 children that come into (our) care at one of our offices every week.”

Lindsay Yordy, licensing supervisor with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois agreed.

“There is a huge need for foster parents for children of all ages, but especially those in the middle years and teenagers; those are the ones we really struggle with finding placements for,” she said.

She said people often resist becoming foster parents because a fear of the unknown.

“You are taking on something that needs help and you are taking on the trials, difficulties and vulnerability of a child as well as everything that is going on with them, but the rewarding factors that come with being able to be there for somebody and help build resilience in their lives so that maybe it can break a cycle is really huge. If people will look at that and realize what an impact being a foster parent truly has, it would be a no brainer for them,” she said.

Yordy said a good foster parent is someone who is willing and kind, able to offer grace in a situation, leaving judgement out of things. She added fostering is about providing stability and a safe place for a child.

Megan Tate of Marion answered the call almost five years ago. She currently has two foster children. She said she originally became a foster care provider because she simply wanted to be a mom.

“But the longer I’ve been doing foster care, the more of the need I have seen and my priorities have shifted,” Tate explained. “There are so many children that need the help and the support, the care and the love that comes along with living in a home and being able to stay in one home until permanency.”

She said even though foster parenting can be challenging at times, she finds it very rewarding and added it is something that almost any adult can do.

“I think a lot of people assume they would not be good at it for a bunch of different reasons, but those usually don’t turn out to be true,” Tate explained. “Everyone needs to know that they can make a difference. To see where a child is when they come into your home and then where they are years later is so fulfilling. It is beyond rewarding.”

And what about those who hesitate from fostering because they say “I’d just get too attached?” Carbonaro has an answer.

“I get that a lot and my response is that if you think you would get attached, then you are exactly who we need,” she said. “Children need that attachment. I tell people to think of it this way: they are well-adjusted adults who likely had a childhood without trauma and who have support. This is giving some of that to the child and taking away some of their pain. If you are the one who has to go through some pain rather than the child, the attachment is what we want.”

Those interested in becoming a foster parent can reach out to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services at 800-232-3798, Caritas at 618-985-2000, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois at 618-997-9196 or any other foster care agency. Foster parents are licensed by DCFS following a home study, background checks and several weeks of training. Once a child is placed in their home, foster parents receive a monthly stipend (usually less than $500) and children are covered by state medical and dental insurance.

“Fostering can be fun,” Yordy added. “Kids are kids and things might make for some challenging moments, but ultimately, they want basic things: to feel safe, to feel that they have somebody to count on, they want to be able to connect and to have someone in their corner telling them they can accomplish things. They are worth it.”

