MARION — The Experimental Aircraft Association is displaying an important piece of history this weekend at the Veterans Airport. A B-25 bomber called the Berlin Express will be available for tours and flights all weekend, giving locals a chance to experience firsthand one of WWII’s legends in military aviation.

The B-25 Mitchell, named after Brigadier General William “Billy” Mitchell, was at cutting edge of military aviation when it was introduced during wartime in 1941. During those years, the American war machine turned out an incredible amount of B-25s, about 10,000. The Berlin Express was one such aircraft which has come down to us from those war years.

The B-25 won fame for its use in the Doolittle Raid, a covert aerial assault on Tokyo. There were 16 B-25s launched from an aircraft carrier to make the first successful assault against Japan which was essentially a suicide mission for the pilots and crew members.

"The B-25, and aircraft like it, is just a perfect example of how we pulled together at that time, and doing a miraculous job of creating an Air Force, creating a system that was able to do what it did in the short order that we had to do it," said Dave Warner of the EAA chapter 277. "A lot of people don't know anything about WWII, what went on, or the types of efforts that went into designing and building and flying these things. We want people to see them and realize they can still be kept flying, and we want people to remember that, to see that whole era."

Warner said that operating and maintaining the B-25 is not cheap, and so the costs of tickets to fly goes to keep up the B-25 program, ensuring that people can come out and experience history.

"This is a great opportunity. The weather is good. If you want to come out and just see the B-25, you are welcome to do so," Warner said.

"It's an absolute privilege to operate these WWII era airplanes," said Michael Hastings, chief pilot for the EAA B-25 program. He explained that the B-25 is a full manual aircraft, meaning that nothing is hydraulically assisted and piloting the aircraft is more demanding. "It's kind of like driving a dump truck with the power steering out," Hastings said.

Hastings attended SIU flight school from 1989 to 1993 and has been flying aircraft like the B-25 for almost 30 years.

"Everybody coming out, if you buy a flight, come out and get a ground tour, or buy merchandise, all of that supports the aircraft, and lets us continue to operate on the road, and lets us continue to bring this history out here, because this history is going away. People are forgetting about it; we're losing the veterans – we've lost so many of them already; and they can't tell their stories," Hastings said. "We have more history in the world everyday, so that history book in school has to fit all that, so they got to take stuff out, they got to paraphrase it, shrink it down, and take stuff out, so less and less of this is being taught in schools and in history, we're a way to hold on to that. We're out here on the road trying to keep that alive.”

Some have come out to Veterans Airport not to learn about the B-25’s history, but to remember it.

"I never saw it. I just heard it," said Gus Maroscher, an 83-year-old who lived in Romania during WWII. Maroscher knows firsthand the sound of the of the B-25. He traveled with his family to Germany, to a little town, where he remembers B-25s flying overhead during night raids.

"When we were in the basement of this home – I don't know who owned it – it was a large home, one of these brick homes, where they're next door to one another on a cobblestone street, we heard the sirens. Time to get undercover. We were too far from the real bomb shelter, where we spent some wonderful hours there. We hunkered in the basement along with other people. I don't know who they were," Maroscher said. "We heard the bombers and we heard bombing, and we heard this funny little whispering crash. The bomb had gone through the three stories. The floor of the basement was dirt. And we looked at it and there was the bomb. Everyone said, 'Well isn't that interesting.’ We wiped our brows. The bombing raid was over and we went to bed."

On Thursday, Maroscher took a flight with EAA members, Veterans Airport personnel and the press, up in the B-25, where the once Romanian now American had a window seat from which he did not stir the entire flight. He looked out the window, rapt in deep thought or distant memory.

When asked how he felt about flying in the B-25 — the bombing terror of his boyhood — tears formed behind Maroscher's thick glasses. "It kind of completes the circle, because the guys that were bombing us really weren't our enemies, but they had to do what they had to do," he said.

The EAA will be hosting flights Friday through Sunday. Flights will be available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., with ground tours available from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Book tour flight at EAA.org/B25 or call 1-800-359-6217. Tickets are $475 for non-EAA members and $425 for EAA members. Ground tours will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 per person and $20 per family.