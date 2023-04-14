“Strikes continue on the morning of the 13 against substantially the same objectives on Formosa. The same airfields were hit again and more planes destroyed. The destruction of the facilities at Heito and Reigaryo was continued. ...the day was marred by the loss of the Air Group Commander Frederick Schrader by AA fire. He was shot down while leading a strafing attack, and his loss was a serious one since his leadership and work with the Air Group had been outstanding.”

For his honorable conduct and bravery, Schrader was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart Medal.

After Schrader was shot down, Imperial Japanese forces recovered his body and interred them as "X-136 Schofield." Through the efforts of a former naval flight officer and Missing-in-Action (MIA) researcher, Schrader's remains were properly identified in 2022. A man who was only a number for decades finally had a name again: Frederick Rutherford Schrader.

"My father's remains have been buried as Unknown 136 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) since they were returned to the U.S. in 1949. The search by family, a group of researchers, who are a part of the USS Hornet Museum, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency came to fruition last September in the identification of the remains of Unknown 136 as my father's. The whole search has been a blessed miracle," said Barbara Canavan, Schrader's daughter, who recounts that her father's other daughter, her sister, died just a few days before the identification of their father was made, though she had waited and hoped the day would come all her life.

Though Schrader was born in Carbondale, his family now lives in Colorado, survived by his daughter, and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Schrader's eldest daughter as well as his wife, Lucile, had also passed away before his remains were named.

"The DNA profiling process begins with a sample of an individual’s DNA, typically called a 'reference sample,'" said Capt. Robert McMahon, Director of Navy Casualty, which oversees the processes for family visitations, transport of the deceased, and coordination of the burial.

"During Project Oklahoma, the Navy reached out to families via letters and phone calls requesting their participation in the Family Reference Sample Program in efforts to possibly make a positive match, and identify their loved one," McMahon said.

"Most often the notification and identification briefing is emotional, overwhelming and relieving all at the same time for the families. Most families cannot believe their loved ones were recovered after so many years, they prayed or hoped to have closure someday," McMahon said, who added that the Navy pays for the funeral expenses, travel, and lodging for the family.